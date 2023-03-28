You can save £70 on the excellent HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset in Amazon’s Spring Sale

One last Amazon Spring Sale highlight from me today, readers, and I’m happy to say it’s a very personal recommendation. I’ve been using the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless almost every day since putting them on our best gaming headsets list – that was in June last year, and today, it’s a solid £70 off in the UK.

How do I love thee, HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with boom mic? Let me count the ways. It’s wonderfully comfortable, even on my head (confirmed massive after a recent attempt at hat shopping). The leatherette headband and soft-touch finish on the earcup plastic give it a nice premium feel. Sound output is smooh and bassy, with good spatial positioning. And the mic… isn’t actually all that great, or at least as clear as that of my old HyperX Cloud II. Still decent, though. The absolute highlight is the battery life: HyperX claim it can go for an unprecedented 300 hours between charges, and I can’t tell you how accurate that is because I’ve always become too bored of counting after the first 100-150 hours. What I do know is that in the nine months I’ve had this headset, I’ve had to recharge it just twice. Twice!

This discount brings the Cloud Alpha Wireless down from its aspirational heights to a far more attainable level, even if it is still asking for high-end money. There are much cheaper headset alternatives in our Amazon Spring Sale PC gaming deals roundup, including the Cloud II itself, but when it comes to wireless convenience this is my first pick by far.

Unlike Prime Day, you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of Amazon Spring Sale deals; just a standard account, and I suppose a willingness to shop with Amazon in the first place. Speed is also of the essence, as the whole shebang ends at 11:59pm (UK time) tomorrow, March 29th.