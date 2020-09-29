Gaming monitor deals of the week - 29th September 2020

Buying a new gaming monitor can be an expensive proposition when you’re upgrading your PC, especially if you’ve just spent hundreds of pounds or dollars on a new graphics card to make the most of it, too. As a result, finding a good gaming monitor deal to help take the edge off things can be a real help, which is why we’ve rounded up all the best gaming monitor deals from around the web below. Whether you’re looking for gaming monitor deals on 144Hz screens, 240Hz displays, or an ultrawide gaming monitor, we’ve got you covered with the top gaming monitor deals of the week.

To help you get a great gaming monitor deal on today’s best gaming monitors, there are a couple of things to think about. A monitor’s panel type, for instance, can often be a great indicator of how colour accurate it will be, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN. That said, there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens, and they’re usually found on Nvidia G-Sync displays.

If your graphics card is regularly hitting 60fps, then you may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate such as 144Hz, as this will help games feel much smoother. Nvidia graphics card owners can also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates. But if you’d rather save some money, then you should opt for one of Nvidia’s certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that have been approved by Nvidia to give a good G-Sync-like experience. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support.

Gaming monitor deals (UK):

G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

One of the only decent G-Sync monitor deals around this week, this 1440p Asus monitor is currently £120 cheaper than usual at Overclockers UK right now. It’s still quite a bit more expensive than some of the G-Sync Compatible Freesync monitors you’ll find below, but this monitor still has a decent set of specs for the money, including a 165Hz refresh rate, an accurate IPS panel and a sharp 2560×1440 resolution.

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

Our current best gaming monitor champion and RPS Rig recommendation monitor, the AOC 24G2U is finally available to order at its normal price of £190 again. With its superb colour accuracy and 144Hz refresh rate, it’s fantastic value for those looking to make the most of their money.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Finally back in stock for £40 off its usual price, this Asus monitor is a decent choice if you want a large, cheap gaming display with a high refresh rate. I wouldn’t recommend it for lots of general desktop work, as its 1080p resolution will look a bit fuzzy at 27in, but as a pure gaming screen, there’s plenty to like – especially as it’s got full Nvidia G-Sync Compatible certification as well.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

The black version of Dell’s Alienware AW2521HF monitor is currently £100 off as part of their latest sale at the moment, bringing this 240Hz gaming monitor down to a much more attractive price. It’s also a fully certified G-Sync Compatible screen, too, making it a good fit for AMD and Nvidia card owners alike.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Overclockers UK have sliced £70 off this 240Hz Asus monitor at the moment, making it a good alternative to the Alienware above if you’re a big fan of RGB lighting and want it to sync up with any other Asus products you might own. Personally, I’d probably pick the cheaper Alienware all things considered, but it’s still a decent deal all things considered.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel

Down £70 compared to its usual price, this 27in LG is another screen with full G-Sync Compatible certification. This one has a higher 1440p resolution compared to the Alienware above, but its refresh rate is capped at 144Hz. That’s still more than enough for this kind of resolution, though, especially if you tend to play games that are generally a bit more demanding than your competitive online shooters.

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Normally £400, this 4K IPS display is currently £55 cheaper than usual. Not a huge discount in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still a pretty great discount all the same for a gaming monitor of this size and calibre. It can even do a bit of HDR, too, thanks to its HDR10 support.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you want a really big gaming screen for less money than normal, then look no further than Asus’ TUF Gaming VG32VQ. Currently £60 cheaper than normal, this 32in screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2560×1440 resolution.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD Freesync

A good way to get an ultrawide monitor without breaking the bank, this LG is a great entry-point for would-be 21:9 buyers. It’s one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible screens, too, which is an added bonus, plus it’s £80 cheaper than normal, making this 2560×1080 screen a great bargain.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

If 2560×1080 isn’t quite sharp enough for you, this Asus is the next best thing for budget ultrawide monitor buyers. Currently £70 cheaper than usual, it has a full 3440×1440 resolution like its more expensive competition below, and a 100Hz refresh rate. It doesn’t have proper G-Sync Compatible certification (yet) unfortunately, but it’s still much cheaper than getting a proper full-fat G-Sync screen.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £1090, this ultrawide G-Sync screen has everything you could possibly want. As well as a super accurate IPS panel, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and two USB3 ports for your peripherals. It’s still quite expensive compared to Freesync ultrawide monitors, but when there aren’t many ultrawide monitor deals available at the moment, this is still a decent saving on this type of screen.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell’s ultrawide Alienware monitor is currently £200 off as part of their latest sale at the moment, making it a good time to take the plunge on this full-fat G-Sync gaming monitor. With a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra sleek design, this is a good alternative to the Asus ROG Swift monitor listed below.

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Down from £1700, this ultrawide monitor is even larger than the ones listed above, as it has a 38in panel with a higher resolution of 3840×1600. It’s also got a little bit of HDR support thanks to its VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and a refresh rate that can be overclocked all the way up to 175Hz.

Gaming monitor deals (US):

G-Sync monitor deals

None this week.

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, IPS panel

This 24in Acer monitor is $30 off right now, making it an excellent buy for those after a cheap 165Hz gaming screen on the cheap. It even has a height-adjustable stand, too, which is pretty rare on screens at this price. All in all, a great monitor for the money.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved IPS panel

Currently $70 cheaper than usual, this Acer screen is a great budget option for those after a 1440p, 144Hz monitor that doesn’t break the bank. Alas, its stand isn’t height-adjustable, so you may have to find some books to prop it up on, but it’s a good budget buy all the same.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

A combination of $30 savings and a $50 rebate deal mean this Aorus monitor has some pretty big savings on it at the moment, bringing this 1440p, 165Hz gaming monitor down to just $470. Much better than its original price of $550, that’s for sure. It’s also one of Gigabyte’s few officially certified G-Sync Compatible screens, too, making it an even more attractive buy for Nvidia GPU owners.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

Down $70 this week, the Lenovo Legino Y27q-20 is one of the few Lenovo screens that has full Nvidia G-Sync Compatible certification. It has a great set of specs, too, including a 1400p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Its bezels are super slim, too, making this one attractive gaming monitor deal indeed.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel

This Gigabyte Aorus monitor is $80 off this week when you combine its $50 savings and $30 rebate deal, arguably making it a better buy than the Lenovo above. It is curved, admittedly, which may not be to your liking, and it’s not currently one of Nvidia’s fully certified G-Sync Compatible displays, but if you’re after a 1440p bargain, this is still well worth considering.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel

Samsung’s new 240Hz 1440p Odyssey monitor is $50 off at Newegg at the moment, and it’s a full G-Sync Compatible monitor, too, making it a good buy for Nvidia and AMD card owners alike. It’s not often you see 240Hz monitors with a 1440p resolution, and it’s even rarer for them to get discounted, too.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync and DisplayHDR 600

The super ultrawide Samsung CHG90 is currently $100 off at Best Buy right now. It’s effectively two 27in 1080p monitors in one, and I loved it when I reviewed it a couple of years ago. Its resolution is a bit on the fuzzy side (as all 27in 1080p monitors tend to be), and I’d argue the newer CRG9 with its resolution of 5120×1440 (two 1440p monitors) is probably the better buy overall, but a) it’s around $1200 right now, and b) you also need a mega powerful graphics card to play games well on it. The CHG90, on the other hand, is a good budget alternative for those after the widest screen possible, and less demanding for playing games.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell’s fancy ultrawide Alienware monitor is $450 off at the moment, bringing this 34in, curved gaming display down to a much more attractive price. It’s still very expensive, but that’s mostly because you’re paying for a full-fat Nvidia G-Sync screen rather than a Freesync or G-Sync Compatible one. Still, if you’re after a good looking ultrawide display with a high refresh rate, this is definitely one to consider.

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

