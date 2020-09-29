Steelseries are having a 20% off sale today

Steelseries are having a 20% off sale on their online store today, making it a great time to pick up one of our favourite gaming headset and gaming mice recommendations on the cheap. It’s not just headsets and mice that are discounted, either. The sale is store-wide, covering everything from keyboards, mouse pads, controllers and accessories, including those natty Cyberpunk 2077 add-ons for the Arctis Pro.

All you need to do is apply the promo code VLDL20 at checkout and you’ll get 20% off your entire basket. So far, we’ve confirmed the code works in both the UK and US, so I’m going to take a wild guess and say it will probably work in other regions, too, so why not give it a try?

The biggest savings are almost certainly going to be on Steelseries’ excellent gaming headsets, and I’ve picked out some of my UK highlights below. Indeed, my current favourite headset, the wireless Arctis 7, is considerably cheaper with its 20% off discount than what you’ll find elsewhere at the moment, as most places are still selling it for full whack at £150 / £160 – including Amazon.

That said, Overclockers UK do, in fact, have the black Arctis Pro + GameDAC for £10 less at the moment, setting you back £190 instead of £200, but the white one is an identical £200.

You’ll also get some sizable discounts on Steelseries’ new Apex keyboards, too, including their top of the line Apex Pro, which has a built-in OLED display and dedicated volume roller, and their entry-level Apex 3, which is water resistant and comes with removeable, magnetic wrist rest. These also beat Amazon prices at the moment, as well as everything Overclockers UK has to offer, too.

Naturally, you’ll only get a couple of quid / dollars off one of Steelseries’ gaming mice due to them being considerably less expensive than your typical headset or keyboard, but for the most part you’re still getting lower than Amazon prices here. Indeed, you can get their new Rival 3 mouse for £30 on Amazon right now, but that still isn’t as good as only paying £28 with the 20% off code.

The only mouse you may want to consider buying elsewhere is the ambidextrous Sensei Ten, which is currently £54 at Amazon versus Steelseries’ discounted £56.

All in all, some very good prices here, although with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, you may also want to hold out to see if you can get anything for less. Steelseries products are often prime candidates for big sale events like this, including the Black Friday sales which will be taking place at the end of November. Still, if you’d rather bypass Amazon altogether, then these are still very agreeable prices nonetheless. So go forth and fill yer boots. There’s certainly plenty to choose from.