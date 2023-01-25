If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Action strategy spin-off Minecraft Legends will arrive this April

Plus a deep look at its PvP mode

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
In a distinctly Minecraft underworld setting, an RTS battle takes place between the player and some piglike minions.

Minecraft Legends is an action strategy game, which means you view the world from above and command armies of mobs. But there's still plenty that's familiar from traditional Minecraft, if tonight's presentation during the Xbox developer showcase is any indication.

They also announced a release date: April 18th.

Here's the new trailer, although at the end of the post I'll embed the longer game demonstration from tonight's livestream:

Watch on YouTube

The full demonstration focused on Minecraft Legends' PvP mode, in which teams of players can do battle with one another. Each player has their own character on the battlefield, like a little hero unit, and they can choose how they wish to contribute to the fight. Some players may hang back and build their base, using construction tools to lay out walls, turrets and other useful buildings. Others may run off to explore the procedurally generated levels and gather resources.

All resources and armies are shared, and after a while it looks like each player will have a collection of familiar Minecraft animals and monsters trailing behind them. While the aim in PvP is to destroy your enemy's base, there are also invading NPC Piglins as enemies to fight for those who want to focus on PvE.

I've recently fallen back in love with Minecraft, and so I am actually well placed to appreciate a game which gives me a different take on its characters and biomes. I'm also a big fan of turtling up in strategy games, which a strategy game with a strong foundation in base building seems likely to provide.

If you want to learn more about Minecraft's strategy spin-off, you can hit up our page on everything we know about Minecraft Legends. Or you can skip to the 2m 23s mark in the video below to watch the developer presentation:

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch