Amazon’s Fallout TV show finally has a release date

More than three years after a TV adaptation of Fallout was first teased, we know when we’ll be able to watch the latest attempt to turn a video game into a live-action prestige series.

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the release date for its Fallout series via a cutesy play on the Pip-Boy boot screen on TwiXer, revealing a premiere on April 12th 2024. The reveal landed today on ‘Fallout Day’ - because October 23rd marks the in-game beginning of the Great War that rinses the Earth in nuclear radiation and leaves it a glowing wasteland full of mutants, dogs and radroaches.

As you may remember, the Fallout TV series has been in the works since at least 2020, when it was announced to be in the works from Westworld co-creators Jonathan Nolan (of being Christopher Nolan’s brother and co-writing The Prestige, The Dark Knight and Interstellar) and Lisa Joy. The pair will serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Bethesda’s Todd Howard.

While we don’t know who’ll be writing or directing the rest of the series just yet, beyond Nolan’s place in the director’s chair for its pilot, we do know to expect appearances from Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell, prolific TV and movie actor Walton Goggins - who’s been in everything from Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight to Sons of Anarchy, and will reportedly play a ghoul in the Fallout universe - former Disney Channel star Moisés Arias (any Hannah Montana fans out there?), and, most notably, Twin Peaks' own Agent Dale Cooper, Kyle MacLachlan. The familiar faces will be joined by relative newcomers Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.

PLEASE REMAIN CALM. An Important Dated Message Brought to You By Your Friends at @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/yyaFynVjAK — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) October 23, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We also know that the show will be set in a hellish vision of Los Angeles opposed to human existence where everyday survival is a struggle - but in the future, after the nuclear apocalypse, hur hur - and centre around the inhabitants of the local Vault 33.

While other details - including how many episodes the series will run - are yet to make it out of the vault, that hasn’t stopped a number of set photos leaking out over the last year or so, showing off Red Rocket gas stations, what looks like the HQ for vault makers Vault-Tec, and vaults 33 and 32.

We won’t have to wait long to find out more, presumably, as we’re now less than six months away from its premiere.