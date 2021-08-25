Amazon's MMO New World will hold an open beta next month

New World proved pretty darn successful with its last beta, racking up a whopping 200,000 concurrent players. But if you missed that one, then I have good news for you - it's getting an open beta on September 9th ahead of its full release on September 28th. The news was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, where we were also treated to a new trailer showing some of the pretty areas and evil beasts we'll encounter in Amazon's MMO.

Of course, had New World not been delayed (again) you'd be closer to playing it properly already. But another beta is better than nothing, right?

The open beta will run from 3pm BST (7am PT) on September 9th until 8am BST (12am PT) on September 12th.

In an FAQ, the developers say: "The open beta test will utilize Steam’s new Playtest feature, which allows all interested players in our supported regions to request access to the test, for free." They add that, like the previous beta, your progress won't carry over into the full game.

Ed had a pretty good time with the MMO, and wrote about how the game has as much in common with Valheim as it does World Of Warcraft in his New World preview. He also thinks the crafting is pretty great, though that might be because he was forced to use it.

New World is set to release properly on September 28th, and you can find it over on Steam or Amazon.

