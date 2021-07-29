Want to learn how to play with friends in New World? It's a fairly simple business once you know how, and the good news is that you can form a party with friends no matter how far away they are from you, as long as you know how to find and use the Social screen in-game. Keep on reading and we'll show you exactly how to invite friends to play with you in New World.

How to play with friends in New World

There are two ways to play with friends in New World:

Walk up to them in-game and open up their player menu to invite them into your party.

From the Social screen, search for a player by name and invite them into your party.

Using either of these methods you can choose to invite another player into your group so you can play together. You can also add them as a friend in order to make it easier to play together in future; and you can also engage in various other activities such as direct messaging, trading, duelling - or, if they're decidedly unfriendly, you can mute, block, or report them using these options as well.

It's also worth noting that there doesn't seem to be any kind of level requirement for players joining parties, so even if you're a new player you'll be able to form a party with someone at the New World level cap - though of course don't expect the game to throw terribly balanced activities at you should you do so!

You can bring up a menu by interacting with another player in front of you, in which you can invite them into your party.

Because players often start their journeys in completely different areas of Aeturnum, a lot of the time your friends won't be nearby. And while there is fast travel in New World, it isn't free, and so it's not viable for many very new players.

So the best way to play with friends is by opening up the Social screen. To do this, either hit "O" on your keyboard, or hit "ESC" to bring up the main menu, and then click on the "Online" icon near the top-left corner.

From here you can view your friends and invites, and you can also enter a player's name in order to find the person you want to play with. Once you've found them, hover over their icon to bring up all the same options that you'd have if you interacted with them while they were standing in front of you in-game.

Inviting friends to play with you directly from the Social screen is the best method, because it allows you to search for them by name and invite them no matter how far away they are.

And that is how you play with friends in New World. Nice and simple, as you'd hope from an MMO. If you're a new player and need help getting set up with some basic items and resources before forming a party, check out our walkthroughs on how to fish in New World, and how to gather fiber from Hemp plants. Another great skill which is particularly useful for going round as a party is learning how to make Camp.