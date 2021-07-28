Want to learn how to fast travel in New World? Amazon's foray into MMO land has, predictably, given players a colossal new world to explore, but with no mounts to speak of, it'd be quite a slog getting from place to place without a fast travel option. Fortunately, New World has two different fast travel options, and we'll explain them both in detail below, along with the costs, benefits, and drawbacks of fast travel across Aeturnum.

How to fast travel in New World

Fast travel is possible in New World, but it isn't free. Here's what you'll need in order to fast travel to a city or settlement:

You'll need to be standing in a settlement area in order to fast travel elsewhere.

You'll need to have visited the destination settlement at least once before.

You'll need enough Azoth to pay for the journey.

Azoth is one of the main currencies of New World, and it is used for many things, but one of its primary uses is paying for fast travel across the world of Aeternum. The Azoth cost of a fast travel trip depends on the distance between the two points, and your encumbrance level, which is based on the weight of all the items on your person.

To fast travel, simply open up the map, zoom out until you can see the overall settlement icon, then click it and select the fast travel option on the right-hand side. Simple as that!

How to Recall to Inn

You can also fast travel for free if you check in at one of the many Inns in New World. Once you're checked into an Inn, you'll be able to fast travel straight back to it by clicking the Inn's icon on the map.

The benefit to this Inn-based fast travel is that you can activate it from anywhere, rather than having to be in one of the major settlements. Another big plus is that it's completely free. The downside is that once you've recalled, you cannot recall again for an hour.

And that's all there is to fast travel in New World. It's by far the most expeditious way to get around Aeturnum, which is good because there's an awful lot to discover, whether you're out adventuring and hunting monsters or simply seeking out the best fishing hotspots. For more words on New World, check out Ed's preview.