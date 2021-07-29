Are there any mounts in New World? It's a question that likely has crossed your mind more than once as your character auto-runs at a leisurely pace down one of the hundreds of winding paths and roads in New World's Aeturnum. It's a simple question with a simple answer, so let's not waste time: read on to find out whether mounts exist in New World.

Does New World have mounts?

Currently, New World does not have mounts. This is likely to be sad news for players who wish to see a faster method of travelling about the world of Aeturnum than simply walking (or running) there. At least fast travel exists, eh?

What's more, it doesn't look terribly likely that mounts will ever be added to New World. Reddit user "ParadiftShigm" discovered a piece of lore in an in-game text which states:

Please remember that there are NO beasts of burden on Aeturnum. No horse or donkey will pull your cart, carry your pack, or tolerate a rider. All efforts to domesticate or re-domesticate these animals have led only to injury and a lot of swearing.

Of course, this doesn't mean Amazon Game Studios can't change their mind later on and retcon mounts back into New World, and it's not out of the realms of possibility given the inevitable expansion of the game world and the clamouring of players who wish to see mounts added. But for now at least, mounts don't exist in New World, so get used to fast travelling, camping, and running about as you gather Hemp or whatever else it is you fill up your time with in Amazon's sprawling MMO.

That's the question of mounts in New World answered rather decisively. If you're looking to make the travelling time pass a bit quicker, surround yourself with a party and play New World with friends!