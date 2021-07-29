What is the max level in New World? Pretty much every MMO out there has a level cap of some sort to prevent endless growth and split the playerbase across an insurmountable skill gap, and New World is no exception. Keep reading to learn where this level cap lies in New World, and what it means for its players.

What is the max level in New World?

Currently, the level cap in New World is Level 60, meaning that is the maximum level you can reach no matter how much XP you accrue throughout your travels.

At Level 60, New World's end-game content will kick in, involving high-level dungeons, invasions, and plenty of opportunities to have fun in both PvE and PvP situations.

In the future, it's very likely that New World's max level will increase as more content is added to the game. But as things currently stand, Level 60 is the cap. If you're intent on getting to the end-game as quickly as possible, you should focus on completing the main and side missions in the game, because they give you XP at by far the highest rate of other in-game activities such as fishing or crafting.

That wraps up this quick primer on the New World level cap. If you're looking to increase your level in a timely fashion, you'll definitely want to make liberal use of New World's fast travel options to get around Aeturnum and minimise downtime. It's also a good idea to play with friends so you can tackle the more dangerous quests and dungeons and earn more XP. If you're just starting out playing New World, it's also good to get a firm grasp of basics such as making a Camp and knowing where to find Hemp plants and other useful crafting materials.