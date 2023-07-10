If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Arma 3's next DLC takes us back to World War II

Spearhead 1944 comes later this year

Screenshot from Arma 3's Spearhead 1944 DLC, showing soldiers prepare for battle in front of a tank.
Image credit: Bohemia Interactive
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Super serious shooter Arma 3 is leaning into its strengths in the next Creator DLC, called Spearhead 1944, which takes us back to World War II. The Arma series usually prides itself on realistic military simulations - apart from that one kooky expansion that added aliens - so WWII is almost the perfect battlefield for the long-running shooter.

Developer Bohemia Interactive say we’ll “be a part of the US First Army’s advance as they attempt to break through the German lines,” while using US equipment to “traverse the fields and bocage an all-new Normandy terrain.” Take a look at the impending battle below.

Watch on YouTube

Let’s take inventory. Spearhead 1944 is set seven weeks after D-Day and tells the tale of Operation Cobra, the covert mission to assassinate a German leader behind enemy lines. That story plays out over seven new co-op missions, although the DLC also adds over 50 weapons, 40 vehicles, a bunch of uniforms, and that previously mentioned Normandy map. The new field-filled terrain boasts a massive size and the team says it was all based on the topography of northwest France. You can find more screenshots from the DLC on Bohemia's website.

Creator DLC is the series’ publishing arm for Arma projects made by outside developers, including the past packs which took the game to Cold War Germany and Czechoslovakia, Vietnam, and the Western Sahara. Spearhead 1944 is instead being - ahem - spearheaded by studio Heavy Ordnance, and will be released later this year on Steam for £15/$18/€18.

Bohemia Interactive is otherwise busy working on the long-awaited Arma 4, as the studio told RPS that development was “ongoing” last summer. These Creator DLCs are a nice bridge while we wait, at least.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch