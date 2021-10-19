The best part of primary school in the UK is learning about Vikings: getting to make and decorate cardboard swords and jewellery, write stories about legends, and maybe even escape school with a visit to a historical site. Well, Assassin's Creed Valhalla might not offer the same crafting opportunities, but you can learn a lot about the game's history with the new Discovery Tour mode. It hits Valhalla today in a free update, and will also be sold separately for folks who don't want Valhalla.

Like the Discovery modes in Asscreed's Egyptian and Grecian outings, this turns the game into a place of learning, not murdering. But while the other two focused on giving guided tours, Ubisoft have said this time players "will assume the roles of different characters and take on quests, which aim to bring them closer to the material by putting them at the center of it." Now that's what I call edutainment.

You can freely explore the entire game world (including Jotunheim and Asgard) without any risk of violence too. Always nice to have a tourism mode. It'll also contain 'Discovery Sites' that focus on particular elements of culture, backed up by images of items from collections of museums in the UK, France, and Denmark.

While the mode is coming to all Valhalla owners as a free update, Ubisoft are also selling it standalone without the rest of the game for £17 as Discovery Tour: Viking Age. So you can give kiddywinkles the learning without the violence which earned the game an 18 age rating.

The Valhalla update should be out now through both Ubisoft's doodad and the Epic Games Store. The standalone version is on Ubisoft's Store now and should hit the Epic Games Store at 3pm today. The tour hits consoles and cloud services in an update today too, though they won't see the standalone version until "early 2022." See this tweet for all the global timings.