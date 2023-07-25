Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 are down to £3 at Fanatical

Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2 are two of the finest CRPGs ever devised, with incredible stories, characters and settings, and now you can relive one of the highlights of my childhood for just £2.99. That's a 90% savings on the two Enhanced Editions of the game, which run out of the box on modern PCs and even Steam Deck.

So what exactly has developer Beamdog done to enhance these classic RPGs? Well, there's full support for contemporary hardware including widescreen resolutions, all available expansion packs and literally hundreds of bug fixes. There's also reworked multiplayer networking, making it easy to play through the games with a friend, better pathfinding and adjustable difficulty settings that let you experience the story without worrying about your build or ramp up the challenge if you're an old hand at these sorts of RPGs.

I'm a huge Baldur's Gate fan that absolutely devoured these games with my brother growing up, so it's incredible to see how accessible and affordable these games are nowadays. And with the long-awaited third Baldur's Gate coming out in August, you owe it to yourself to see how the series began - and visit the titular city yourself.

This deal is available for another 42 hours or so (4PM BST on Thursday July 27th, your timezone may vary), so do read some reviews and see if Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2 would be up your street in the meantime!