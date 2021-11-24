Looking for the best AK-24 loadout in Battlefield 2042? The AK-24 is a powerful Assault Rifle that almost matches the M5A3, but falls short thanks to its high recoil. When you start firing the AK, you’ll find yourself pointing at the sky more often than when a helicopter passes over your house. Fortunately, we’ve taken some time to make the best AK-24 loadout and class setup in Battlefield 2042, so you can stop staring up and start clutching up.

Of course, Battlefield 2042 is fairly new, so we expect plenty of changes and tweaks over the coming weeks. We’ll update this guide regularly so that you can stay in the loop and be confident that you have the best AK-24 loadout in Battlefield 2042.

Best AK-24 class in Battlefield 2042

We’ve created the best AK-24 loadout by using attachments that will control the recoil and make it much more accurate. This will let you make the most of the AK’s damage potential so that you can laser squads and kill enemies before they even react. Find our full AK-24 setup here, and then learn more about this loadout below.

Sight : UH-1 Smart 1.5X

: UH-1 Smart 1.5X Magazine : Standard Issue Extended Mag

: Standard Issue Extended Mag Underbarrel : LWG Grip/BCG Light Grip

: LWG Grip/BCG Light Grip Barrel: Champion Muzzle Brake

Like most Assault Rifles in Battlefield 2042, the AK-24 is best at medium-range. To optimize your performance in medium-range encounters, we recommend using the UH-1 Smart 1.5X scope to help pick out targets. This is a vast improvement over the default iron sights, which are rather clunky and make it difficult to aim accurately. The dot in the UH-1 Smart scope is much cleaner by comparison.

The AK-24 is already powerful enough, so we haven’t gone for any of the high-power magazines on offer here. They add to the recoil, which is the AK’s biggest drawback. Instead, use the Standard Issue Magazine until you’ve got 240 kills with the AK, at which point you can equip the Extended Mag. This holds 40 rounds, which is a slight increase over the default mag.

We’ve got two options for the AK-24’s underbarrel: the LWG Grip and the BCG Light Grip. These both increase the AK’s accuracy, but at different times. The LWG grip improves accuracy while static, so use it when you’re trying to hold a position. When you’re ready to push up and move towards the enemy, switch to the BCG grip, which improves accuracy while moving. Make sure you change back to the LWG grip if you find cover again though, as the BCG grip makes you less accurate when standing still.

The Champion Muzzle Brake improves your vertical recoil control at all times, making it the perfect barrel for the AK-24. This helps to counter the sharp initial kick upwards that happens when you fire, making it easier to hit enemies with your first shot.

Secondary Weapon

The AK-24 is best for medium-range encounters, but its slow handling speed makes it less than ideal up close. For your secondary weapon, we recommend using the G57 pistol, which has single fire and burst-fire modes. This is much snappier, so you can use this to quickly finish enemies up close, before finding cover and switching back to your AK-24.

Best AK-24 Gadget and Throwable

Since the AK-24 is best at medium-range, you should take equipment that you can use from a distance. For your gadget, use the Recoilless M5 rocket launcher. The Recoilless M5 can devastate enemy vehicles in a few hits, quickly disrupting the enemy team’s offensive strategy. Or, just fire it into a crowd to create pure chaos and make your enemies very, very angry. If you don’t quite manage to kill them all and shots are fired back in your direction, toss down a quick Smoke Grenade so that you can fade away into the mist.

Best AK-24 Character

The best specialist to use with the AK-24 is Boris. His unique Sentry Gun gadget is the perfect partner for holding positions and defending objectives from enemies. With the Sentry Operator ability, you can see a ring around all Sentry Guns, including your own. While you’re inside the ring, the Sentry Gun will spot enemies when it locks on, so that you can easily find approaching enemies and provide some extra firepower.

That’s everything you need to know to create the best AK-24 loadout in Battlefield 2042. If being a troop on the ground isn’t your style, take to the skies and learn how to fly jets and helicopters. Or, you can check out our list of the best loadouts and best guns in Battlefield 2042 if you want to try something different.