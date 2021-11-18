Looking for the best gun in Battlefield 2042? Battlefield 2042 is much more tactical than other popular FPS games, so you’ll need to find the best weapon for a variety of scenarios, including covering your teammates from afar, pushing objectives on the offensive, and suppressing the enemy team as your allies move forward. This guide will break down the best guns in Battlefield 2042, and also provide a full list of every weapon available in the game.

Battlefield 2042 only launched recently, so we expect frequent updates and balance patches in the coming weeks. The meta won’t settle for some time, so expect this guide to receive regular updates whenever changes are made to Battlefield 2042’s best weapons.

At launch, there are 19 primary weapons in Battlefield 2042, along with 3 pistols. Of course, this is only in the All Out Warfare mode. In Battlefield Portal, you can use weapons from games across the Battlefield franchise, including Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. We’ll explain our top picks out of the Battlefield 2042 guns below, but first we’ll list them all so that you can quickly see every option available for your loadout.

Here is a full list of every gun in Battlefield 2042:

PBX-45 (SMG)

PP-29 (SMG)

MP9 (SMG)

K30 (SMG)

M5A3 (Assault Rifle)

AK-24 (Assault Rifle)

SFAR-M GL (Assault Rifle)

AC-42 (Assault Rifle)

LCMG (LMG)

PKP-BP (LMG)

DM7 (Marksman Rifle)

SVK (Marksman Rifle)

VCAR (Marksman Rifle)

SWS-10 (Sniper Rifle)

DXR-1 (Sniper Rifle)

NTW-50 (Sniper Rifle)

MCS-880 (Utility)

GVT 45-70 (Utility)

12M Auto (Utility)

Battlefield 2042 best guns

PP-29

The PP-29 is the second SMG you’ll unlock in Battlefield 2042, and gosh it’s good. With almost no recoil and a quick time-to-kill, the PP-29 outclasses every other gun in Battlefield 2042, and that’s without attachments. We recommend equipping the PP-29 in most loadouts as soon as you unlock it at level 18.

After leveling the PP-29 up and unlocking the Champion Muzzle Brake and High-Power ammo, you can make it an absolute laser, capable of downing enemies extremely fast. It also has a high ammo count compared to other SMGs and Assault Rifles, meaning you can face an entire squad of enemies without needing to run to cover and reload. With most Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles much weaker than expected in the current meta, most players are turning to the PP-29 thanks to it's fantastic range and accuracy.

SVK

Like the PP-29, the SVK is the second Marksman Rifle available in Battlefield 2042, unlocked very early at level 14. With the SVK, you can settle down into a sniper nest and score easy two-shot kills to the body and one-shot kills to the head across the map. This makes it the most powerful Marksman Rifle in Battlefield 2042, but it currently also performs much better than Battlefield 2042's Sniper Rifles.

With similar range and damage, the main difference between the SVK and the Sniper Rifles available in Battlefield 2042 is their respective fire rates. Since the SVK is faster, it's actually able to kill enemies quicker, even if you need to land two body shots for the kill. If you aren’t confident with sniping across the map and struggle with lead time and bullet drop, the SVK is much more forgiving, as the faster fire rate makes it easy to quickly adjust and fire again before the enemy reacts.

LCMG

With an impressive magazine size and minimal recoil, the LCMG absolutely deserves a place on our list of the best guns. After a short burst of initial recoil, the LCMG becomes very easy to control. The bullet spread makes it inaccurate at long-range without attachments, but it is perfect for suppressing objectives on the approach and then clearing them when you're up close. The damage is much higher than most Assault Rifles, making the LCMG perfect for shredding through enemy defenses.

The LCMG has much slower handling than most other guns on this list, so if you are used to running-and-gunning then you'll need to adjust your playstyle accordingly. However, once you find the appropriate rhythm, you'll rack up enough kills to make your teammates jealous.

PBX-45

While it doesn't have the range of the PP-29, the slightly higher handling and faster fire rate still make the PBX-45 an SMG worthy of a spot on this list. The high fire rate gives it a fast time-to-kill that rivals the PP-29, while the better handling stats make it easy to swivel around and rinse entire teams before they can react.

However, the PBX's speed does give it an extra kick that you'll need to control if you want to be efficient at medium-range. Fortunately, since it is available at level 1, you can start leveling it up straight away. The PBX-45 is one of the best guns available for beginners who want to jump straight into the action with a powerful weapon.

Check out our PBX-45 loadout if you want to know how to build the perfect short-medium range setup in Battlefield 2042.

M5A3

The M5A3 is an extremely versatile weapon, and it's probably the first weapon many of you will try in Battlefield 2042. It is well-balanced between damage, accuracy, range, and handling, making it one of Battlefield 2042's best weapons overall. It also has much better recoil control than other Assault Rifles, so you can easily place your shots at medium-range and control objectives.

While some seem to prefer the additional firepower and range provided by the AK-24, we found that the M5A3 was far more accurate. Landing your shots is much easier with the M5A3, so you should find it kills enemies faster. The slightly lower damage when compared to the AK-24 is a minor drawback to an otherwise brilliant gun.

That's everything you need to know about the best guns in Battlefield 2042. This list will adapt and change over time, so be sure to check back often. When picking your gun, you'll also need to spend time considering the best specialist for your playstyle.