Looking for the best M5A3 loadout in Battlefield 2042? The M5A3 is a versatile weapon, offering a strong balance of range and power. This makes it one of the best weapons in Battlefield 2042, but it has a sharp initial burst of vertical recoil that makes it hard to control without attachments. With this loadout, we'll improve the control and accuracy of the M5A3, which should help you land more shots and net more kills at short-medium range. We'll also break down which gadget, throwable, and specialist complement the M5A3 best.

Battlefield 2042 recently launched after a week in early access, so we're expecting frequent updates and patches over the coming weeks as more players jump in. The meta is likely to shift drastically as changes are made, so expect this guide to receive regular updates to reflect any tweaks made to the M5A3 Assault Rifle and its attachments mentioned in this loadout guide.

Best M5A3 class in Battlefield 2042

As mentioned above, we've created the best M5A3 loadout by finding attachments that make it more accurate, so that you can easily place shots and rinse enemies before they react. You can find our full M5A3 setup below, and then read on to learn more about these attachments and the benefits they offer.

Sight : UH-1 Smart 1.5x/Bravo 3x

: UH-1 Smart 1.5x/Bravo 3x Magazine : Close Combat/Extended Mag

: Close Combat/Extended Mag Underbarrel : Rattlesnake Light Grip/LWG Grip

: Rattlesnake Light Grip/LWG Grip Barrel: Champion Muzzle Brake

Battlefield 2042 has a new attachment system that allows you to change attachments while on the move, and we make the most of it in this M5A3 loadout guide. In the list above, we have multiple sights, magazines, and underbarrel options that you can use to adapt to different situations.

The UH-1 Smart 1.5x and Close Combat Magazine are ideal for gunning down enemies while up-close. The 1.5x scope is a useful short-medium range scope that makes it a little easier to pick out enemies when compared to the basic iron sights. The Close Combat Magazine improves your recoil control, fire rate, and handling, which improves the time-to-kill for the M5A3 if the enemy is nearby. If you suddenly need to adapt to kill enemies that are further away, switch to the Bravo 3x scope and Extended Mag to suppress enemies and pick them off from a distance.

As we mentioned above, the M5A3 needs an accuracy boost to make it more viable, so we have a few underbarrels that you can use to increase stability. The Rattlesnake Light Grip improves accuracy while moving, which is excellent for pushing objectives and enemy encampments. The LWG Grip improves accuracy while static, so it's more useful for suppressing enemies if you're trapped, or when defending an objective from a vantage point. You can switch between attachments at any time, so change and adapt as needed to ensure you're always prepared for what's happening around you.

Finally, the Champion Muzzle Brake is an extremely useful attachment that you should always have on the M5A3. It improves vertical recoil control, which helps remedy that initial recoil burst and makes the M5A3 more accurate.

Secondary Weapon

The M5A3 setup above makes it much more efficient in short-medium range encounters. However, you might find that you run out of ammo too quickly when you aren't using the Extended Mag. Instead of reloading, we find it much easier to quickly switch to the G57 pistol and pop off the last few shots needed to finish an enemy. While the G57 doesn't have the power of the M44 Magnum, it balances speed and accuracy to land quick, consecutive hits. Much like the M5A3, the G57 is a reliable, balanced weapon that will help you clutch up and get kills, making it a strong secondary.

Best M5A3 Gadget and Throwable

The M5A3 is ideal for covering allies and suppressing enemies at medium-range, whether you're attacking or defending an objective. With that in mind, we've selected some equipment that will help you dig in and provide extra covering fire. When suppressing, you'll need plenty of ammo to keep up the pressure and overwhelm the enemy, so we recommend equipping the Ammo Crate. You can place it on the ground and quickly recover ammo for your M5A3 and any nearby teammates. When you're ready to push up and fortify another area, toss a smoke grenade up ahead to cloak your team, making it harder for enemies to pick you out as you move.

Best M5A3 Specialist

The best specialist to use with the M5A3 is Irish. His Veteran ability gives you a small armor boost when you spawn in, so you'll have slightly more health than most opponents. This gives you a slight advantage in one-on-one firefights, which should help you bag some extra kills.

However, Irish's biggest strength is his unique Fortification System gadget, which gives you access to two options: standard barricades and the Shootdown Sentinel. Having these in your arsenal will greatly enhance your defensive capabilities, making it easier to dig in and suppress enemies, even if there's no cover nearby.

The barricades can be placed down almost anywhere, giving you extra cover out on the field or when pushing into enemy buildings. Of course, a well-placed grenade will still make it through your defenses and blow you into chunks before you can respond. Fortunately, the Shootdown Sentinel intercepts incoming grenades and missiles, ensuring that you don't lose an impressive killstreak if someone fires a rocket launcher into a crowded room.

That covers everything you need to know to make the best M5A3 loadout. Before hopping into multiplayer, make sure to check out our Battlefield 2042 tips and tricks to get ready for battle. If you'd rather take to the skies and provide air support, take a look at our guide on how to fly jets in Battlefield 2042. Just make sure you know how to use the wingsuit too, as you might need to make a few daring escapes if you're shot down.