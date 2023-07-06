I don’t know if we’ll ever go back to the Before Times, when you could get a serviceable 1080p graphics card for about a hundred quid, but most GPUs these days have shed the ludicrous pricing of that daft 2020-2022 phase. Prime Day 2023 is an opportunity to shave down the cost of upgrading even further, hence this guide to the best early Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals so far.

There are already a fair few good'uns going for less, several sleeps away from Prime Day itself on July 11th and 12th. I frankly wasn’t expecting cards like the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 to show up: I like both of these, to be sure, but they’re still pretty new to be getting discounts. There’s also the fact that the RTX 40 series has become a byword (or three) for overpriced GPUs, though that’s more down to the overly aspirational top-end stuff like the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 rather than these 1440p-minded models.

Still, if they're getting cheaper, I ain't complaining. There are some AMD Radeon cards getting dealsified too, should you reckon you can live without DLSS and DLSS 3. Only Intel Arc models remain elusive, thus far.

In the spirit of giving – specifically, giving your money to an already obscenely wealthy technology conglomerate in exchange for computer bits – we also have guides to early Prime Steam Deck accessories deals and an all-in-one early Prime Day PC gaming deals hub. I’ll also be putting up a new version of our annual Anti-Prime Day deals guide, for those who need some new hardware but are steering clear of Amazon specifically.

Best early Prime Day graphics card deals

UK deals:

US deals: