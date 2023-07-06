If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

Cheaper GPUs: no longer just a comforting fantasy

Published on

I don’t know if we’ll ever go back to the Before Times, when you could get a serviceable 1080p graphics card for about a hundred quid, but most GPUs these days have shed the ludicrous pricing of that daft 2020-2022 phase. Prime Day 2023 is an opportunity to shave down the cost of upgrading even further, hence this guide to the best early Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals so far.

There are already a fair few good'uns going for less, several sleeps away from Prime Day itself on July 11th and 12th. I frankly wasn’t expecting cards like the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 to show up: I like both of these, to be sure, but they’re still pretty new to be getting discounts. There’s also the fact that the RTX 40 series has become a byword (or three) for overpriced GPUs, though that’s more down to the overly aspirational top-end stuff like the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 rather than these 1440p-minded models.

Still, if they're getting cheaper, I ain't complaining. There are some AMD Radeon cards getting dealsified too, should you reckon you can live without DLSS and DLSS 3. Only Intel Arc models remain elusive, thus far.

In the spirit of giving – specifically, giving your money to an already obscenely wealthy technology conglomerate in exchange for computer bits – we also have guides to early Prime Steam Deck accessories deals and an all-in-one early Prime Day PC gaming deals hub. I’ll also be putting up a new version of our annual Anti-Prime Day deals guide, for those who need some new hardware but are steering clear of Amazon specifically.

Best early Prime Day graphics card deals

UK deals:

MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Ventus 2X - £220 (was £340)

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - £303 (was £470)

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming OC - £341 (was £431)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC - £420 (was £440)

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio - £490 (was £540)

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming X Trio - £580 (was £670)

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC - £975 (was £1070)

US deals:

MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Gaming X - $229 (was $249)

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X - $260 (was $340)

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6600 Mech 2X - $310 (was $400)

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3X - $330 (was $490)

XFX Speedster Merc 319 Radeon RX 6950 XT - $580 (was $900)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Eagle OC - $610 (was $640)

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT - $770 (was $800)

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming OC - $835 (was $1000)

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

