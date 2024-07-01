Best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals

July already, huh. I suppose that means it’s time for the annual roundup of the best Prime Day PC gaming deals, where subscribers to Amazon’s premium Prime service can claim their very own super-special discounts on all kinds of hardware. Ideally just the good stuff, mind. Hence the list.

To be sure, Prime Day is one of the better times of the year to nab a PC upgrade, largely because it covers just about everything: graphics cards, CPUs, SSDs, the lot. Gaming laptops and Steam Deck accessories, including microSD cards, will be going cheap as well. The catch is usually how the real bargains are buried beneath piles of cheaply-made rubbish, but lucky for you prospective hardware shoppers, my employment contract says I’ve no choice but to take a shovel and dig out the very best deals on the kit that’s actually worth owning. All you need to do on your end is be a Prime member, or at the very least, disguise yourself as one with the 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime 30 day free trial - free from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Yes, as always, the choicest Prime Day deals will only be available to free trailers or fully paid-up Prime members. You still have time to sign up before Prime Day 2024 actually kicks off, with it taking place across July 16th and 17th, though if that’s just one login too far then you still have options. First, simply keep reading this list – until Prime Day proper on the 16th, I’ll be keeping it stocked with early deals, which might not be as cheap as their eventual Prime versions but will be available to those without premium subscriptions.

Second, you can - in a hopefully short amount of time - check out our Anti-Prime Day deals guide, in which I’ll be tracking all the best PC hardware savings I can find from non-Amazon retailers. As has been the case for years, plenty of online stores will look to steal Jeffy B’s thunder around Prime Day, so you can still secure yourself some cut-price rig upgrades without paying a penny to the Big A. Look out for that, later this week.

The best early Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals so far

Right here, however, will be all Amazon, all the time. Until, y’know, the 18th. Use these links to skip to specific hardware sections, and feel free to take in some Prime Day deals-finding tips while you’re here.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Prime Day SSD and storage deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Prime Day gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Prime Day gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Prime Day gaming headset deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Prime Day graphics card deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Prime Day CPU deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Prime Day RAM deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Prime Day gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Image credit: Amazon

Prime Day 2024: tips to get the best PC gaming deals

Choose what you want in advance

Recommendations are recommendations, but you don't have to take them as gospel, nor wait for some hardware editor's approval if you already have a specific upgrade in mind. If anything, this could save you a bit of time (and effort) on the day - Prime Day is a major source of good deals, but it’s also liable to be packed with rubbish, and knowing exactly what to search for will save you having to dig through a mountain of unwanted offers.

One time-saving trick is to add your desired items to your basket before Prime Day begins. Then, once it’s underway, you don’t need to do any actual searching – just head back into the basket and see at a glance whether the things you want are on sale or not. Remove the non-discounted bits if you wish, then head straight to payment. Easy peasy.

Avoid dodgy deals

Unfortunately, some sellers still try to pull a fast one on the principles of fair commerce, by raising their prices before a sale then merely lowering them back during the event – creating the illusion of a discount. In my experience, this practice is less prevalent on Prime Day than Black Friday, but it’s still something you can and should protect yourself against. I always recommend installing the Keepa extension for your chosen browser, which slaps a price tracking graph on any Amazon product listing you view.

In this example, we can see that despite previous rises, the current sale price is a genuine drop. | Image credit: Keepa/Amazon/Rock Paper Shotgun

This lets you spot any suspicious pre-sale price rises, and well as confirm that more legit discounts are the real deal.

Don’t just stick to Amazon

Again, just because it’s Prime Day doesn’t mean that Amazon will have the best available price on every single piece of PC gaming equipment. I’ve regularly found that competing retailers (like Ebuyer and Scan in the UK, or Newegg and Best Buy in the US) can provide equally good deals on the exact same products. If you’re really lucky, they may be even cheaper.

Either way, it’s worth checking that prime Day deals, as attractive as they can look, genuinely do make the deepest cuts on what you want. RPS can help with that, via our annual Anti-Prime Day deals roundup.