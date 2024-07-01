Best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals
Summer savings on components, peripherals, and storage
July already, huh. I suppose that means it’s time for the annual roundup of the best Prime Day PC gaming deals, where subscribers to Amazon’s premium Prime service can claim their very own super-special discounts on all kinds of hardware. Ideally just the good stuff, mind. Hence the list.
To be sure, Prime Day is one of the better times of the year to nab a PC upgrade, largely because it covers just about everything: graphics cards, CPUs, SSDs, the lot. Gaming laptops and Steam Deck accessories, including microSD cards, will be going cheap as well. The catch is usually how the real bargains are buried beneath piles of cheaply-made rubbish, but lucky for you prospective hardware shoppers, my employment contract says I’ve no choice but to take a shovel and dig out the very best deals on the kit that’s actually worth owning. All you need to do on your end is be a Prime member, or at the very least, disguise yourself as one with the 30-day free trial.
Yes, as always, the choicest Prime Day deals will only be available to free trailers or fully paid-up Prime members. You still have time to sign up before Prime Day 2024 actually kicks off, with it taking place across July 16th and 17th, though if that’s just one login too far then you still have options. First, simply keep reading this list – until Prime Day proper on the 16th, I’ll be keeping it stocked with early deals, which might not be as cheap as their eventual Prime versions but will be available to those without premium subscriptions.
Second, you can - in a hopefully short amount of time - check out our Anti-Prime Day deals guide, in which I’ll be tracking all the best PC hardware savings I can find from non-Amazon retailers. As has been the case for years, plenty of online stores will look to steal Jeffy B’s thunder around Prime Day, so you can still secure yourself some cut-price rig upgrades without paying a penny to the Big A. Look out for that, later this week.
The best early Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals so far
WD Black SN850X 2TB - £150 (was £372)
Samsung 990 Evo 1TB - $80 (was $150)
Samsung Odyssey G70B - $550 (was $800)
27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync
Razer DeathAdder V3 - £51 (was £70)
Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - $150 (was $230)
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X - £480 (was £570)
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D - £371 (was £798)
Crucial DDR5 Pro 32GB - £103 (was £165)
MSI Thin GF63 - £764 (was £1099)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, RTX 4060, 512GB SSD
Razer Blade 16 - $3200 (was $4300)
16in, 3840x2400, 120Hz (240Hz in Full HD+ mode), Mini LED display, Intel Core i9-13950HX, RTX 4090, 1TB SSD
Use these links to skip to specific hardware sections, and feel free to take in some Prime Day deals-finding tips while you're here.
Best early Prime Day SSD and storage deals
UK deals:
WD Black SN850X 2TB - £150 (was £372)
Samsung 990 Pro 1TB - £84 (was £110)
Crucial X10 Pro 2TB - £180 (was £197)
Samsung T9 2TB - £180 (was £200)
Lexar Silver Plus 256GB - £21 (was £25)
US deals:
WD Blue SN580 1TB - $65 (was $85)
Samsung 990 Evo 1TB - $80 (was $150)
Samsung 870 Evo - $60 (was $85)
Samsung T7 4TB - $300 (was $480)
Kingston Canvas Go Plus 512GB - $52 (was $76)
Best early Prime Day gaming monitor deals
UK deals:
MSI G274F - £159 (was £179)
27in, 1920x1080, 180Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync
Samsung Odyssey G4 - £179 (was £280)
27in, 1920x1080, 240Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium
Samsung Odyssey G5 - £224 (was £280)
32in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD FreeSync Premium
Samsung Odyssey G6 - £389 (was £449)
32in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, VA panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
US deals:
LG UltraGear 27GQ50F-B - $130 (was $170)
24in, 1920x1080, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey G70B - $550 (was $800)
27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync
Sony Inzone M9 - $698 (was $900)
27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync
Best early Prime Day gaming mouse deals
UK deals:
Corsair M55 RGB Pro - £25 (was £35)
Razer DeathAdder V3 - £51 (was £70)
Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite - £60 (was £75)
Corsair M75 Wireless RGB - £90 (was £120)
US deals:
Corsair Scimitar Elite RGB Wireless - $80 (was $130)
Asus ROG Harpe (white) - $100 (was $150)
Asus ROG Harpe (black) - $100 (was $150)
Best early Prime Day gaming keyboard deals
UK deals:
Epomaker EP64 - £48 (was £60)
Epomaker EP84 - £52 (was £65)
Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless - £179 (was £220)
US deals:
Epomaker Shadow-X - $43 (was $86)
Epomaker EK68 - $63 (was $90)
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed - $117 (was $180)
Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - $150 (was $230)
Best early Prime Day gaming headset deals
UK deals:
Asus TUF Gaming H3 Wireless - £65 (was £90)
Corsair HS65 Wireless - £90 (was £120)
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless - £140 (was £180)
US deals:
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 - $50 (was $60)
Razer Barracuda X Wireless - $69 (was $100)
Logitech G733 - $124 (was $150)
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - $161 (was $200)
Best early Prime Day graphics card deals
UK deals:
MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X - £269 (was £289)
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X - £480 (was £570)
US deals:
Galax GeForce RTX 4060 EX - $290 (was $310)
Galax GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC 2X - $575 (was $700)
MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Ti Super Expert - $800 (was $920)
Best early Prime Day CPU deals
UK deals:
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - £188 (was £330)
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - £333 (was £600)
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D - £371 (was £798)
US deals:
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X - $260 (was $399)
Intel Core i9-13900K - $440 (was $630)
Intel Core i9-14900KS - $648 (was $750)
Best early Prime Day RAM deals
UK deals:
Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £37 (was £39)
Crucial DDR5 Pro 32GB - £103 (was £165)
US deals:
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 32GB (2x16GB)- $75 (was $100)
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL DDR4 32GB (2x16GB)- $75 (was $100)
Crucial DDR5 Pro 32GB (2x16GB)- $103 (was $154)
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB)- $118 (was $115)
Best early Prime Day gaming laptop deals
UK deals:
MSI Thin GF63 - £764 (was £1099)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, RTX 4060, 512GB SSD
MSI Cyborg 15 - £809 (was £1399)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, RTX 4060, 512GB SSD
MSI Pulse 15 - £1499 (was £1799)
15.6in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i9-13900H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
MSI Raider GE78 - £2899 (was £3699)
17in, 2560x1600, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i9-14900HX, RTX 4080, 4TB SSD
US deals:
MSI Pulse 15 - $1049 (was $1399)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13700H, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD
MSI Katana 15 - $1200 (was $1600)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13620H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
Asus ROG Strix G16 - $2080 (was $2300)
16in, 2560x1600, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i9-14900HX, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
Razer Blade 16 - $3200 (was $4300)
16in, 3840x2400, 120Hz (240Hz in Full HD+ mode), Mini LED display, Intel Core i9-13950HX, RTX 4090, 1TB SSD
Prime Day 2024: tips to get the best PC gaming deals
Choose what you want in advance
Recommendations are recommendations, but you don't have to take them as gospel, nor wait for some hardware editor's approval if you already have a specific upgrade in mind. If anything, this could save you a bit of time (and effort) on the day - Prime Day is a major source of good deals, but it’s also liable to be packed with rubbish, and knowing exactly what to search for will save you having to dig through a mountain of unwanted offers.
One time-saving trick is to add your desired items to your basket before Prime Day begins. Then, once it’s underway, you don’t need to do any actual searching – just head back into the basket and see at a glance whether the things you want are on sale or not. Remove the non-discounted bits if you wish, then head straight to payment. Easy peasy.
Avoid dodgy deals
Unfortunately, some sellers still try to pull a fast one on the principles of fair commerce, by raising their prices before a sale then merely lowering them back during the event – creating the illusion of a discount. In my experience, this practice is less prevalent on Prime Day than Black Friday, but it’s still something you can and should protect yourself against. I always recommend installing the Keepa extension for your chosen browser, which slaps a price tracking graph on any Amazon product listing you view.
This lets you spot any suspicious pre-sale price rises, and well as confirm that more legit discounts are the real deal.
Don’t just stick to Amazon
Again, just because it’s Prime Day doesn’t mean that Amazon will have the best available price on every single piece of PC gaming equipment. I’ve regularly found that competing retailers (like Ebuyer and Scan in the UK, or Newegg and Best Buy in the US) can provide equally good deals on the exact same products. If you’re really lucky, they may be even cheaper.
Either way, it’s worth checking that prime Day deals, as attractive as they can look, genuinely do make the deepest cuts on what you want. RPS can help with that, via our annual Anti-Prime Day deals roundup.