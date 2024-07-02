Skip to main content

Best Anti-Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals

All of the bargains, none of the Amazon

Various PC gaming hardware on top of an Amazon Prime delivery box, with inverted colours and the Amazon Prime logo lazily crossed out.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
6 comments

Prime Day 2024 will, no doubt, be rich with deep discounts on PC gaming hardware. But when it gets fully underway across July 16th and 17th, it won’t be the only deals game in town. Not by a long shot. That’s why the RPS Anti-Prime Day guide has returned once more, to bring together all the worthiest hardware offers from non-Amazon retailers in the UK and US.

Why the focus now, when these sellers run PC gaming deals throughout the whole year? Ultimately, it’s still Amazon’s doing. Prime Day, as exclusive to Prime members as it is, still whips up enough of a buying frenzy to almost rival Black Friday – and like Black Friday, there are loads of others wanting a piece of a pie. To compete directly with Amazon’s lowered prices, PC gear retailers will slash down their own wares, matching and sometimes even beating the megacorp on value.

That means anything from the fastest SSDs to humble Steam Deck docks could you yours for a pittance this Prime Day, and you won’t have to give Amazon a penny in exchange – let alone sign up for Prime. I’ll be updating this page with my picks of these Anti-Prime Day deals, across all the same hardware types as our main Prime Day deals hub.

The best early Anti-Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals so far

WD Black SN850X 2TB - £150 from Ebuyer (was £185)

WD Blue SN580 2TB - $120 from B&H Photo Video (was $150)

SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB - $110 from B&H Photo Video (was $241)

MSI MAG 274UPF - £450 from Ebuyer (was £550)

27in, 3840x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Mountain Everest 60 - $20 from Newegg (was $140)

HyperX Cloud III - £70 from Currys (was £110)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 Super Twin X2 - £529 from Laptop Outlet (was £800)

MSI Katana 15 - £1250 from Scan (was £1500)

15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i9-13900H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD

Razer Blade 15 - $1799 from Best Buy (was $2799)

15.6in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13800H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD

Use the links below to jump to a certain category. For now, there are some early deals that could still suit your upgrade needs, though you can expect more products and likely better prices during Prime Day itself.

A WD Blue SN580 SSD being held between a finger and thumb.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Anti-Prime Day SSD and storage deals

UK deals:

WD Blue SN580 1TB - £65 from Ebuyer (was £74)

Crucial T500 1TB - £83 from CCL (was £129)

WD Black SN850X 1TB - £89 from Ebuyer (was £117)

WD Blue SN580 2TB - £105 from Ebuyer (was £127)

WD Black SN850X 2TB - £150 from Ebuyer (was £185)

Crucial T500 2TB - £153 from Ebuyer (was £180)

WD Black SN850X 4TB - £290 from Ebuyer (was £360)

Kingston XS1000 1TB - £70 from Ebuyer (was £77)

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB - £86 from Ebuyer (was £110)

Crucial X9 Pro 4TB - £249 from Ebuyer (was £320)

Samsung Evo Plus 256GB - £19 from CCL (was £28)

US deals:

WD Blue SN580 1TB - $70 from B&H Photo Video (was $95)

Samsung 990 Evo 1TB - $80 from Best Buy (was $95)

Crucial T500 1TB - $110 from Best Buy (was $120)

WD Black SN850X 1TB - $115 from Best Buy (was $130)

WD Blue SN580 2TB - $120 from B&H Photo Video (was $150)

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB - $120 from Best Buy (was $160)

Crucial T500 2TB - $156 from Best Buy (was $203)

WD Black SN850X 2TB - $175 from Best Buy (was $200)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB - $180 from Best Buy (was $250)

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB - $105 from B&H Photo Video (was $120)

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB - $180 from B&H Photo Video (was $200)

Samsung T9 2TB - $240 from B&H Photo Video (was $300)

Samsung T9 4TB - $400 from B&H Photo Video (was $550)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $59 from B&H Photo Video (was $76)

SanDisk Ultra 1TB - $80 from B&H Photo Video (was $140)

SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB - $110 from B&H Photo Video (was $241)

The Philips Evnia 32M2C5500W gaming monitor, running Apex Legends.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

LG 24MR400-B - £80 from Scan (was £90)

24in, 1920x1080, 100Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync

Asus TUF Gaming VG24VQE - £115 from Ebuyer (was £165)

24in, 1920x1080, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

HP Omen 27q - £179 from Currys (was £279)

27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Cooler Master GP2711 - £299 from Scan (was £400)

27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD Freesync Premium

MSI MAG 274UPF - £450 from Ebuyer (was £550)

27in, 3840x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

US deals:

Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q3A - $140 from Best Buy (was $180)

24in, 1920x1080, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync

Gigabyte GS32QC - $210 from Newegg (was $250)

32in, 12560x1440, 170Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey G51C - $250 from Best Buy (was $400)

32in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey G6 - $400 from Best Buy (was $700)

27in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

LG UltraGear 34GS95QE-B - $800 from Best Buy (was $1300)

34in, 3440x1440, 240Hz, OLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

The Logitech G502 X gaming mouse resting against a keyboard.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

Razer DeathAdder V2 - £35 from Scan (was £70)

Corsair Ironclaw - £45 from Scan (was £60)

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite - £60 from Scan (was £75)

Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless - £100 from Scan (was £130)

US deals:

Logitech G203 Lightsync - $29 from Newegg (was $40)

Razer Basilisk V3 - $51 from Best Buy (was $70)

Logitech G Pro Wireless - $85 from Newegg (was $100)

Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless - $110 from Best Buy (was $130)

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless - $121 from Newegg (was $140)

The Endgame Gear KB65HE, a Hall effect keyboard, upright on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

Razer Ornata V3 - £60 from Currys (was £70)

Fnatic MiniStreak TKL - £67 from Overclockers (was £90)

Asus ROG Falchion Ace - £86 from Scan (was £130)

Asus ROG Strix Scope II - £126 from Overclockers (was £170)

US deals:

Mountain Everest 60 - $20 from Newegg (was $140)

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL - $90 from Walmart (was $140)

Razer Huntsman Mini - $99 from Best Buy (was $120)

Razer BlackWidow V3 - $120 from Newegg (was $140)

Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate - $150 from Newegg (was $220)

The Razer Kraken V3 Pro gaming headset on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming headset deals

UK deals:

HyperX Cloud III - £70 from Currys (was £110)

Corsair HS65 Wireless (black) - £90 from Scan (was £120)

Corsair HS65 Wireless (white) - £90 from Scan (was £120)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless - £140 from Scan (was £170)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - £150 from HP (was £190)

US deals:

Razer BlackShark V2 X - $50 from Best Buy (was $60)

HyperX Cloud III - $79 from Best Buy (was $100)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - $153 from Best Buy (was $200)

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro - $260 from Best Buy (was $330)

A top-down view of the Gigabye GeForce RTX 4070 Super Aero OC graphics card and its triple-fan cooler.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Anti-Prime Day graphics card deals

UK deals:

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X - £270 from Ebuyer (was £300)

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X - £340 from Scan (was £415)

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming - £400 from Overclockers (was £480)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 Super Twin X2 - £529 from Laptop Outlet (was £800)

Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 Super Trinity Black - £950 from Overclockers (was £999)

US deals:

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 XLR8 Gaming Verto OC - $305 from B&H Photo Video (was $340)

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X - $380 from Walmart (was $528)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming OC - $600 from Best Buy (was $650)

PNY GeForce RTX 4080 Super Verto OC - $980 from Newegg (was $1020)

Use promo code 'LDRDUA454' at checkout

Intel Core i5-14600K CPU propped up against a motherboard heatsink.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Anti-Prime Day CPU deals

UK deals:

Intel Core i5-14600KF - £279 from Currys (was £299)

Intel Core i7-14700KF - £360 from Ebuyer (was £399)

Intel Core i7-14700K - £369 from Overclockers (was £420)

Intel Core i9-14900KF - £520 from Ebuyer (was £572)

US deals:

Intel Core i3-13100F - $88 from Best Buy (was $125)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $229 from Newegg (was $299)

Intel Core i7-13700K - $360 from Newegg (was $450)

Intel Core i9-14900KS - $648 from Newegg (was $730)

A pile of assorted DDR4 and DDR5 RAM sticks.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Anti-Prime Day RAM deals

UK deals:

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £47 from Ebuyer (was £52)

Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) - £67 from Ebuyer (was £74)

Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5 16GB (2x8GB) - £72 from Ebuyer (was £81)

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) - £95 from Scan (was £108)

US deals:

Corsair Vengeance DDR4 16GB (2x8GB)- $38 from Best Buy (was $50)

T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB (2x16GB)- $58 from Newegg (was $80)

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 32GB (2x16GB)- $75 from Best Buy (was $100)

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB)- $100 from Newegg (was $110)

The HP Omen Transcend 16 gaming laptop, sat closed on a table.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

MSI Thin GF63 - £800 from Scan (was £900)

15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i5-12450H, RTX 4050, 512GB SSD

MSI Cyborg 15 - £900 from Scan (was £1200)

15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i7-12650H, RTX 4060, 512GB SSD

Asus TUF Gaming F15 - £1100 from Scan (was £1300)

15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i7-13620H, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD

MSI Katana 15 - £1250 from Scan (was £1500)

15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i9-13900H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD

MSI Vector 16 HX A14V - £1899 from Ebuyer (was £2205)

16in, 2560x1600, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel i9-14900HX, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD

US deals:

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 - $780 from Newegg (was $1100)

15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 4050, 512GB SSD

Gigabyte G5 - $1000 from Newegg (was $1100)

15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13620H, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD

HP Victus 16 - $1479 from Newegg (was $1769)

16.1in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, RTX 4070, 2TB SSD

Alienware m18 - $1750 from Best Buy (was $2550)

18in, 1920x1200, 480Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD

Razer Blade 15 - $1799 from Best Buy (was $2799)

15.6in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13800H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD

Read this next