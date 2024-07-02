Best Anti-Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals
All of the bargains, none of the Amazon
Prime Day 2024 will, no doubt, be rich with deep discounts on PC gaming hardware. But when it gets fully underway across July 16th and 17th, it won’t be the only deals game in town. Not by a long shot. That’s why the RPS Anti-Prime Day guide has returned once more, to bring together all the worthiest hardware offers from non-Amazon retailers in the UK and US.
Why the focus now, when these sellers run PC gaming deals throughout the whole year? Ultimately, it’s still Amazon’s doing. Prime Day, as exclusive to Prime members as it is, still whips up enough of a buying frenzy to almost rival Black Friday – and like Black Friday, there are loads of others wanting a piece of a pie. To compete directly with Amazon’s lowered prices, PC gear retailers will slash down their own wares, matching and sometimes even beating the megacorp on value.
That means anything from the fastest SSDs to humble Steam Deck docks could you yours for a pittance this Prime Day, and you won’t have to give Amazon a penny in exchange – let alone sign up for Prime. I’ll be updating this page with my picks of these Anti-Prime Day deals, across all the same hardware types as our main Prime Day deals hub.
The best early Anti-Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals so far
WD Black SN850X 2TB - £150 from Ebuyer (was £185)
WD Blue SN580 2TB - $120 from B&H Photo Video (was $150)
SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB - $110 from B&H Photo Video (was $241)
MSI MAG 274UPF - £450 from Ebuyer (was £550)
27in, 3840x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Mountain Everest 60 - $20 from Newegg (was $140)
HyperX Cloud III - £70 from Currys (was £110)
Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 Super Twin X2 - £529 from Laptop Outlet (was £800)
MSI Katana 15 - £1250 from Scan (was £1500)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i9-13900H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
Razer Blade 15 - $1799 from Best Buy (was $2799)
15.6in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13800H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
Use the links below to jump to a certain category. For now, there are some early deals that could still suit your upgrade needs, though you can expect more products and likely better prices during Prime Day itself.
Best early Anti-Prime Day SSD and storage deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming monitor deals
UK deals:
LG 24MR400-B - £80 from Scan (was £90)
24in, 1920x1080, 100Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync
Asus TUF Gaming VG24VQE - £115 from Ebuyer (was £165)
24in, 1920x1080, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
HP Omen 27q - £179 from Currys (was £279)
27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Cooler Master GP2711 - £299 from Scan (was £400)
27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD Freesync Premium
MSI MAG 274UPF - £450 from Ebuyer (was £550)
27in, 3840x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
US deals:
Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q3A - $140 from Best Buy (was $180)
24in, 1920x1080, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync
Gigabyte GS32QC - $210 from Newegg (was $250)
32in, 12560x1440, 170Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey G51C - $250 from Best Buy (was $400)
32in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey G6 - $400 from Best Buy (was $700)
27in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
LG UltraGear 34GS95QE-B - $800 from Best Buy (was $1300)
34in, 3440x1440, 240Hz, OLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming mouse deals
UK deals:
Razer DeathAdder V2 - £35 from Scan (was £70)
Corsair Ironclaw - £45 from Scan (was £60)
Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite - £60 from Scan (was £75)
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless - £100 from Scan (was £130)
US deals:
Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming keyboard deals
UK deals:
Razer Ornata V3 - £60 from Currys (was £70)
Fnatic MiniStreak TKL - £67 from Overclockers (was £90)
Asus ROG Falchion Ace - £86 from Scan (was £130)
Asus ROG Strix Scope II - £126 from Overclockers (was £170)
US deals:
Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming headset deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Razer BlackShark V2 X - $50 from Best Buy (was $60)
HyperX Cloud III - $79 from Best Buy (was $100)
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - $153 from Best Buy (was $200)
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro - $260 from Best Buy (was $330)
Best early Anti-Prime Day graphics card deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Best early Anti-Prime Day CPU deals
UK deals:
Intel Core i5-14600KF - £279 from Currys (was £299)
Intel Core i7-14700KF - £360 from Ebuyer (was £399)
Intel Core i7-14700K - £369 from Overclockers (was £420)
Intel Core i9-14900KF - £520 from Ebuyer (was £572)
US deals:
Intel Core i3-13100F - $88 from Best Buy (was $125)
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $229 from Newegg (was $299)
Intel Core i7-13700K - $360 from Newegg (was $450)
Intel Core i9-14900KS - $648 from Newegg (was $730)
Best early Anti-Prime Day RAM deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Best early Anti-Prime Day gaming laptop deals
UK deals:
MSI Thin GF63 - £800 from Scan (was £900)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i5-12450H, RTX 4050, 512GB SSD
MSI Cyborg 15 - £900 from Scan (was £1200)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i7-12650H, RTX 4060, 512GB SSD
Asus TUF Gaming F15 - £1100 from Scan (was £1300)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i7-13620H, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD
MSI Katana 15 - £1250 from Scan (was £1500)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel i9-13900H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
MSI Vector 16 HX A14V - £1899 from Ebuyer (was £2205)
16in, 2560x1600, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel i9-14900HX, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
US deals:
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 - $780 from Newegg (was $1100)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 4050, 512GB SSD
Gigabyte G5 - $1000 from Newegg (was $1100)
15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13620H, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD
HP Victus 16 - $1479 from Newegg (was $1769)
16.1in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, RTX 4070, 2TB SSD
Alienware m18 - $1750 from Best Buy (was $2550)
18in, 1920x1200, 480Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
Razer Blade 15 - $1799 from Best Buy (was $2799)
15.6in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13800H, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD