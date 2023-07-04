Unlike previous occasions, this year I’ll be returning from the discount mines with a haul of the best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Steam Deck accessories deals. It seemed fitting, given that we’ve recently established what the best Steam Deck accessories actually are, and that the Steam Summer Sale has knocked up to 20% off the handheld itself – likely producing a freshly minted group of new owners.

Prime Day 2023 doesn’t technically run until July 11th-12th, but there are a few handfuls of early deals to be had, and on kit that’s indeed worth owning. These include price-cut Steam Deck docks, protective cases, and microSD cards, though expandable storage is really more of a bare necessity for Steam Deck with the smaller SSD capacity options.

James recently bought a load of unusual Steam Deck accessories from Etsy before asking Liam to review them.Watch on YouTube

The good news with these early deals is that you won’t need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of them. Come Prime Day, however, all the best savings will be locked to Prime members only – so move quickly if you’re not inclined to pay a subscription fee into the Amazon empire. On that note, stay tuned, as we’ll soon also have a guide to the best early Anti-Prime Day deals: a completely Amazon-free alternative to the usual early Prime Day deals guide.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Early Prime Day Steam Deck docking station deals

Hooking up a docking station or USB-C hub is essential if you’re going to be putting your Steam Deck to work as a desktop PC. And they’re mighty useful even if you don’t: navigating the Deck’s Desktop Mode is how you unlock all its best side-features, including the ability to run games from non-Steam launchers like Battle.net. To an extent, you can handle this with the trackpads and onscreen keyboard, but really you’re best off connecting a regular ol’ mouse and keyboard. Ergo, docks.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Early Prime Day Steam Deck case deals

Since Valve ship every new Steam Deck with a carry case, you should already be sorted for simple in-transit defence against knocks and scratches. A case upgrade can still be worthwhile, though, particularly when it provides extra carrying capacity for other Steam Deck accessories, or adds certain functionalities. Some cases even have built-in or detachable stands, making it easier to watch videos on your Deck (or employ it for some split-screen multiplayer funtimes with external controllers).

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Early Prime Day Steam Deck microSD card deals

It’s all too easy to stuff the 64GB and 256GB Steam Decks to bursting, and even the top 512GB model will run low on SSD space after a few big game installs. Whereas storage shortages on a desktop PC are best addressed by installing a new SSD, that’s a bit of a pain to do on the Deck, and my testing suggests that a good microSD card can perform very nearly as quickly as that top-spec 512GB drive. Save yourself some bother and simply slide in one of these.

