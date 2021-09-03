Best Model 680 loadout for Warzone Season 5

Looking for the best Model 680 loadout to bring into Warzone? Look no further. We've put together a loadout to help you elevate this pump-action clunker into something with more range that you can still run and gun with in Warzone. The best part? You'll put on a fiery show for your enemies and do some damage over time to potentially finish off foes.

Best Model 680 loadout in Warzone

Here's the best Model 680 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel: XRK 18.0" Liberator

XRK 18.0" Liberator Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammo: Dragon's Breath Rounds

The Model 680 is best known for its damage, but suffers from two primary weaknesses. While little can be done to compensate for the underwhelming fire rate, the effective range can be improved upon. Attach the Forge TAC Marauder and the XRK 18.00" Liberator to significantly boost the damage range and tighten the pellet spread of the gun. The Model 680 will also gain sound suppression from the former attachment, which is always a quality trait for any weapon in Warzone.

The drawback with these attachments is that the weapon's ADS time will increase from each. To mitigate these penalties, attach the 5mW Laser and No Stock. These will restore ADS time, improve movement speed and sprint to fire speed, and buff hipfire accuracy.

With all of these attachments, your Model 680 is nearly ready to go with improved range and mobile capabilities. The last thing to do is attach Dragon's Breath Rounds. While this ammunition type will negate some of the weapon's range, it will still perform better than stock and add the invaluable perk of damage over time. Unless your enemy is rocking EOD, one of the best perks in Warzone, the incendiary damage will be capable of finishing them off even when line of sight is broken.

Secondary weapon

The Model 680 shotgun is the definition of a close-range weapon, so you should consider pairing it with a medium range or medium-long range weapon to maximize your tactical effectiveness. Consider using the C58 Assault Rifle or the DMR 14 Tactical Rifle.

You're now ready to quite literally light your enemies up in CQB firefights. This is a fun loadout that will cater to those who like to peek and shoot, but this shotgun is far from being on the best to use if you want to win. Check out our list of the best shotguns to use in Warzone if your goal is to be the last Operator standing.