Biomutant has the best swimming animation ever

Biomutant has the best swimming animation everSplish splash
All right, so the embargo is up for Biomutant reviews, an action RPG where you play a strange little squirrel-rat-fox-raccoon mutant... thing in a post-human, post-apocalyptic world that is slowly dying.
I had some problems with Biomutant, which is a fun game trying to do too much, to the detriment of the things that it does well. But one thing that this does not extend to is the animation for swimming, which is the funniest and best animation in my recent memory for a couple of reasons.
Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program
Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.See more information