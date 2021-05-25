Biomutant has the best swimming animation ever

All right, so the embargo is up for Biomutant reviews, an action RPG where you play a strange little squirrel-rat-fox-raccoon mutant... thing in a post-human, post-apocalyptic world that is slowly dying.

I had some problems with Biomutant, which is a fun game trying to do too much, to the detriment of the things that it does well. But one thing that this does not extend to is the animation for swimming, which is the funniest and best animation in my recent memory for a couple of reasons.