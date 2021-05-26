Biomutant mounts: all mount locations in the game

Biomutant's selection of mounts is quite impressive, and befitting of a beautiful world in need of lots of ways to explore it. It can be pretty hard to know where to look to find these mounts, so I've put together the below list of all known Biomutant mount locations, including some rare and special one-of-a-kind mounts that you may not know about.

Biomutant mounts: all mount locations

There are various different types of mounts and vehicles in Biomutant. Many are straightforward rideable land mounts, and there are lots of different types of these scattered about the world. But they all have the same stats, behaviours, and movement speeds.

Some mounts can be found en masse in different biomes and tamed using nearby pips, while others may need to be purchased from specific vendors or obtained through specific quests.

Beyond that, there are a few special one-of-a-kind mounts which I've also covered below. The main quest non-mount vehicles that you get your hands on by playing through the story (the Mekton, Googlide, and Octopod), I've chosen not to include in this list.

Here are all the unique Biomutant mounts and vehicles, and where to get them:

Puki Azure Gnoat - found in the Whereabouts biome

- found in the Whereabouts biome Putignoat - found in the Knupstonies biome (or the Meat Eater quest)

- found in the Knupstonies biome (or the Meat Eater quest) Miff Gnoat - found in the Yerpfields biome

- found in the Yerpfields biome Surfipelago Gnoat - found in the Serfipelago biome

- found in the Serfipelago biome Abo Gnoat - found in the Fnackyleaves biome

- found in the Fnackyleaves biome Pumb Gnoat - found in the Kluppy Dunes biome

- found in the Kluppy Dunes biome Old Pea Gnoat - purchased from Murkadorpus Outpost

- purchased from Murkadorpus Outpost Old Amber Gnoat - purchased from Vespidut Outpost

- purchased from Vespidut Outpost Old Scarlet Gnoat - purcahsed from Quirkquarp Outpost

- purcahsed from Quirkquarp Outpost Snickels - purchased from Ankati Fortress

- purchased from Ankati Fortress Mubi - purchased from Netra Fortress

- purchased from Netra Fortress Mekamjut - obtained through Noko quests

- obtained through Noko quests Mjut - obtained through Noko quests

- obtained through Noko quests Mekafingro - obtained through Whiz quests

- obtained through Whiz quests Batnamnam (flying mount) - obtained through Pebble quests

- obtained through Pebble quests Gullblimp (blimp) - obtained through Lobo quests

- obtained through Lobo quests Pee-Wee Gargantua (water mount) - obtained through Gill quests

There are also various duplicates of these land mounts which can be bought from vendors under slightly different names, such as the Bula Gnoat (a duplicate of the Pumb Gnoat). But because they're identical in every way except the name I haven't shown them here.

Have a look at the various mounts below.

That's all the mounts in Biomutant and how to get your hands on them. For more information on Biomutant, be sure to check out our beginner's guide and our page on the best class to pick during character creation.