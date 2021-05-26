If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Biomutant mounts: all mount locations in the game

Where to find every mount in Biomutant
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms
Published on
Two Biomutant screenshots of different mount types. On the left is the Mekafingro, and on the right is the Pee-Wee Gargantua.

Biomutant's selection of mounts is quite impressive, and befitting of a beautiful world in need of lots of ways to explore it. It can be pretty hard to know where to look to find these mounts, so I've put together the below list of all known Biomutant mount locations, including some rare and special one-of-a-kind mounts that you may not know about.

Biomutant mounts: all mount locations

There are various different types of mounts and vehicles in Biomutant. Many are straightforward rideable land mounts, and there are lots of different types of these scattered about the world. But they all have the same stats, behaviours, and movement speeds.

Some mounts can be found en masse in different biomes and tamed using nearby pips, while others may need to be purchased from specific vendors or obtained through specific quests.

Beyond that, there are a few special one-of-a-kind mounts which I've also covered below. The main quest non-mount vehicles that you get your hands on by playing through the story (the Mekton, Googlide, and Octopod), I've chosen not to include in this list.

Here are all the unique Biomutant mounts and vehicles, and where to get them:

There are also various duplicates of these land mounts which can be bought from vendors under slightly different names, such as the Bula Gnoat (a duplicate of the Pumb Gnoat). But because they're identical in every way except the name I haven't shown them here.

Have a look at the various mounts below.

A Biomutant screenshot of the Azure Gnoat mount.
Puki Azure Gnoat - found in the Whereabouts biome
A Biomutant screenshot of the Putignoat mount.
Putignoat - found in the Knupstonies biome (or the Meat Eater quest)
A Biomutant screenshot of the Miff Gnoat mount.
Miff Gnoat - found in the Yerpfields biome
A Biomutant screenshot of the Surfipelago Gnoat mount.
Surfipelago Gnoat - found in the Serfipelago biome
A Biomutant screenshot of the Abo Gnoat mount.
Abo Gnoat - found in the Fnackyleaves biome
A Biomutant screenshot of the Pumb Gnoat mount.
Pumb Gnoat - found in the Kluppy Dunes biome
A Biomutant screenshot of the Old Pea Gnoat mount.
Old Pea Gnoat - purchased from Murkadorpus Outpost
A Biomutant screenshot of the Old Amber Gnoat mount.
Old Amber Gnoat - purchased from Vespidut Outpost
A Biomutant screenshot of the Old Scarlet Gnoat mount.
Old Scarlet Gnoat - purcahsed from Quirkquarp Outpost
A Biomutant screenshot of the Snickels mount.
Snickels - purchased from Ankati Fortress
A Biomutant screenshot of the Mubi mount.
Mubi - purchased from Netra Fortress
A Biomutant screenshot of the Mekamjut mount.
Mekamjut - obtained through Noko quests
A Biomutant screenshot of the Mjut mount.
Mjut - obtained through Noko quests
A Biomutant screenshot of the Mekafingro mount.
Mekafingro - obtained through Whiz quests
A Biomutant screenshot of the player riding Batnamnam, a flying mount.
Batnamnam (flying mount) - obtained through Pebble quests
A Biomutant screenshot of the player piloting a Gullblimp across the Kluppy Dunes at night.
Gullblimp (blimp) - obtained through Lobo quests
A Biomutant screenshot of the Pee Wee Gargantua mount.
Pee-Wee Gargantua (water mount) - obtained through Gill quests

That's all the mounts in Biomutant and how to get your hands on them. For more information on Biomutant, be sure to check out our beginner's guide and our page on the best class to pick during character creation.

