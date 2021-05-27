Biomutant: how to upgrade Googlide engine using Googlide Wrekboxes

The Googlide is one of the best ways to explore in Biomutant, allowing you to jet across areas of water with ease. But you'll need a Googlide engine upgrade before you can traverse the really nasty water in the game. Learn how to upgrade your Googlide engine below.

Biomutant Googlide Engine upgrade: Googlide Wrekboxes explained

To upgrade your Googlide Engine, you'll need to find and crack open the various Googlide Wrekboxes scattered about the map. The loot contained in these boxes is always a Googlide part of soome sort. Most of them merely change the Googlide's appearance, but some are level 2 or 3 engine parts.

There's no exact location for the level 2 and 3 engine upgrades, because the loot is randomised. Happily, there aren't that many Wrekboxes in the world, and once you've found one you'll have a side-quest which you can track to show you the location of each other Wrekbox in turn. Open them all and you're guaranteed both engine upgrades.

After looting the necessary engine part you'll need to equip it. To do this, get to some hospitable water, summon your Googlide, and jump on it. Then, tap your "Summon mount" button again and you'll enter the Googlide customisation screen. Under the "Engine" tab, select the engine part you want to use and equip it. Then back out of the customisation menu.

Higher level Googlide engines are important because a lot of the watery areas of Biomutant's map are contaminated and cannot be traversed without a high-level engine. A level 2 engine will allow you into the green water, and a level 3 engine gets you through the brown water.

Armed with this knowledge you should be well on your way to upgrading your Googlide engine with the Googlide Wrekboxes in Biomutant. While you're here, be sure to check out our Biomutant tips and tricks page too.