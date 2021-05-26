Biomutant boomhut: how to destroy the boomhuts in an outpost

If you've started attempting to unite the tribes in Biomutant, you may have discoverd that some outposts are guarded by a pair of boomhuts that will continuously lob grenades at you. This page will take you through how to destroy the boomhuts in Biomutant and continue on your journey of taking over the outpost.

Biomutant boomhut: how to destroy the boomhuts

Boomhuts in Biomutant are a real terror if you don't know what to do against them. Thankfully, there's a fairly easy way to destroy a boomhut, and it involves using their own grenades against them.

To destroy a boomhut, all you need to do is stand still and wait for the boomhut to lob a grenade at you. As the grenade nears, time will slow and a button or key prompt will appear next to the grenade, telling you to use your melee attack on the grenade.

Notice the "X" button prompt next to the grenade as it gets close to my character. Tap this button to launch the grenade back at the boomhut.

Attacking the grenade while it's still in the air will propel the grenade back towards the boomhut, destroying it in a single hit.

You'll have to deal with each boomhut in an outpost one at a time, because they'll only start firing grenades one at a time so as not to overwhelm you. Not the most efficient defence mechanism, really, is it?

Anyway, that wraps up this super-quick walkthrough on getting past any Biomutant boomhut. For more useful tricks like this, be sure to check out our Biomutant tips and tricks page, or perhaps you want to know how to change appearance at any time in your playthrough?