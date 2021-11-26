I recently spent a couple of weeks with the Roccat Pyro as my main work and gaming keyboard, and it was a lovely bit of kit for the price; full-size mechanical keyboards rarely cost under £100, yet here was one that started at £90 and had everything a typical PC gamerist could ask for. Now, what with it being Black Friday and all, it’s hit a new lowest price of £60 – a 33% saving.

For such anti-riches I can’t recommend any other tenkey-equipped, fully mechanical keyboard more; indeed, it held the ‘best cheap mechanical gaming keyboard’ title on our best keyboards list well before this discount revealed itself. The only thing missing here is USB pass-through, but N-key rollover, a volume dial, a detachable wrist rest, macro recording and RGB backlighting are all part of the deal.

Sadly I haven’t found such a drastic saving for US buyers, though Amazon has sliced off a few dollars to bring it down to $75.

