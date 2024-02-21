Bloodborne on PC somehow looks even less likely as director suggests we might be waiting for PS6 first

Find room to squeeze one more nail into the coffin scrawled with “Hopes for Bloodborne on PC”, as the head of developers FromSoftware has suggested that a Bloodborne remake might need to wait on another generation of console hardware.

From president Hidetaka Miyazaki was asked about the possibility of a Bloodborne remake by Eurogamer in light of today’s Elden Ring DLC reveal. While Miyazaki - who served as director on the PlayStation 4 exclusive - acknowledged that the studio holds the Lovecraftian Souls spin-off “very dear” like their fans, he suggested that any remake of the 2015 title might come down to a big enough technical jump in hardware.

"I think having new hardware is definitely a part of what gives these remakes value," Miyazaki said. "Things you weren't able to achieve on previous generations of hardware, ways you weren't able to render specific expressions - [new hardware] sometimes makes it possible.”

The obvious comparison here is Demon’s Souls, which saw a complete remake for the PlayStation 5 in 2020, over a decade after it established the Soulslike genre. Alas, both Demon’s Souls games still remain console-only, though the PS5 remake slightly preceded Sony’s warming to putting their previous PlayStation exclusives out on PC in recent years.

While hardware is a factor, Miyazaki offered some assurance that it wouldn’t be the “be-all and end-all” when it came to deciding whether to remake Bloodborne one day.

“Purely from a user perspective, modern hardware also allows more players to appreciate all the games. And so, it ends up being a simple reason,” he continued. “But as a fellow player, I think that accessibility is important. I think that can be the driving force between bringing an old game to a new platform."

The suggestion of taking “accessibility” into account offers a thin glimmer of hope (or perhaps rings hollow) for those of us on PC who’ve been waiting on Bloodborne now for, oh - checks watch - nine years now. Never say never, though - after all, this year will see Until Dawn come to PC, having also been exclusive to PlayStation 4 since 2015.

Of course, Bloodborne wouldn’t need a complete remake to justify coming to PC in some form, either - but as the game still hasn’t been patched to run at a smooth 60fps on even PlayStation 5, it could be that we’re holding out for a total do-over at this point. And that, it seems, might take until the PlayStation 6.

Miyazaki, for his part, simply concluded that he couldn’t say anything more about a possible remake, while acknowledging the ongoing ‘passion’ (one word for it) expressed by fans about the eventual return of Bloodborne.

"Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it's a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it," he said. "And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories."