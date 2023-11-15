Best MW3 DM56 loadout and class setup

What is the best DM56 loadout in MW3? The DM56's one of the new kids on the block when it comes to Marksman Rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it performs admirably when compared to its competition. With a very high handling stat and decent-to-high stats in all other attributes, the DM56's an excellent choice that represents the upper echelon of Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3's current meta.

In this guide, we'll explore our favourite DM56 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to keep this rock solid rifle competitive against all other weapons in the game.

Why use the DM56 in MW3?

It can be tricky to find the right Marksman Rifle, since they're neither as powerful as Sniper Rifles or as mobile as Battle Rifles. They occupy a special niche intended for players who love versatility, and as far as MW3's Marksman Rifle options go, the DM56's all-around solid stats make it viable for players feeling out this unusual gun genre. If you're interested in comparing the DM56 to the other weapons in MW3, see our extensive rundown of Modern Warfare 3's weapon stats.

Best DM56 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Ster45 Skyfury Compensator

Barrel: RO4 Seer

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Optic: Slate Reflector

The DM56's recoil isn't spectacular, so we've focused on amping it up with this loadout while also choosing attachments that can make the gun's top-of-the-line handling even better. Mobility and accuracy will also get smaller but significant upgrades, resulting in a Marksman Rifle that was already well-rounded, but becomes even better.

Muzzle: Ster45 Skyfury Compensator

We begin our loadout with the Ster45 Skyfury Compensator, which pops that recoil bar up nicely on the Gunsmith screen. There's a decrease to ADS speed, but it's negligible at the end of the day.

Barrel: RO4 Seer

A light and breezy barrel, the RO4 Seer gives us increases to aim walking steadiness and all types of speed, including sprint to fire, aim walking, and movement. Out of all the Marksman Rifle barrel attachments, this is the best one for improving mobility and handling in one stroke.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

The FSS OLE-V Laser gives us expert aiming stability as well as ADS speed and sprint to fire speed increases. The only minus is that your laser will be visible while aiming, but seeing as how you're working with a gun that's only a few steps removed from a proper Sniper Rifle, it's best to get accustomed to this mild handicap quickly.

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

More speed increases await us with the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop. Aim walking steadiness along with hipfire and tac stance spread take a hit, but by now the DM56's supremely high handling stat should more than make up for this.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Finally, we've got the Slate Reflector as the cherry on top of our loadout. You can really choose whatever optic you like, but it's better to have one when you're dealing with Marksman Rifles in order to make those pinpoint shots. We prefer the Slate Reflector for most weapons that have shoddy as-is ironsights, and it works well here.

Best DM56 class setup: Secondary weapon

WSP Stinger.

We like pairing the WSP Stinger with most Marksman Rifles since it's such a high quality and useful handgun, especially for those close-combat encounters that prove way too slow for medium-to-long range weapons. The DM56 is no exception to this rule.

Best DM56 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Ghost T/V Camo, Semtex, Munitions Box.

The Infantry Vest and the Quick-Grip Gloves will be invaluable choices for fast movement and quick switching to the WSP Stinger when you're in a jam. We've gone with the Lightweight Boots for even more mobility, while Ghost T/V Camo adds an element of stealth by hiding us from enemy radar.

If you can't outrun or stealth 'em, it's always good to blow 'em up with Semtex as a last resort. And we've included the Munitions Box to keep our ammo supply fresh, though you could swap this out for Battle Rage if you prefer, especially if you find yourself wading in a little too close to the enemy as you get used to your DM56 loadout.

Best DM56 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MTZ Interceptor or Crossbow.

The MTZ Interceptor is currently our preferred Marksman Rifle in MW3 and will outperform the DM56 in the accuracy department. It's definitely the safe choice, and you could also go for the MCW 6.8 as a respectable alternate. Meanwhile, if you want to be an absolute wildcard, you could always give the Crossbow a go. Technically it still counts as a Marksman Rifle, even if it shoots bolts instead of bullets!

That finishes our deep dive into the best DM56 loadout. For a grand overview of each gun's ranking in MW3's current meta, take a peek at our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. If you want more in-depth takes on the DM56's brethren, you can also check out our guide to the best Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3.