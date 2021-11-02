Call Of Duty: Vanguard gets a PC trailer and final system requirements

Activision have squirted out another Call Of Duty: Vanguard trailer, but the drippings are more specifically relevant to us this time. It's the game's "PC trailer", and it appears alongside a blog post offering more detail on download sizes, specs and so on.

Here's the trailer, which offers up footage we've pretty much seen before alongside big words declaring certain PC-specific improvements, such as improved input latency, ultrawide resolution support, and support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR.

The associated blog post is a little more revealing. If you buy the game on Battle.net, you'll be able to preload on November 2nd from 10am PT / 5pm GMT. The official COD Twitter account also sent out this image with global launch times:

Here are the global PC launch times for #Vanguard

Vanguard will launch at 9pm PDT / midnight ET on November 4th, and 4am GMT on November 5th.

The post also offered system requirements for the PC version of the game. They broadly align with those from the public beta, though the floor is a little lower, and they've broken them down into more detail with minimum, recommended, "competitive" and "Ultra 4K" suggestions. Here they are in full:

CPU Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 12 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB Storage Space Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch Hi-Rez Assets Cache Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB

Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings. Video Card Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Video Memory Minimum: 2 GB

Recommended: 4 GB

Competitive: 8 GB

Ultra 4K: 10 GB

I look forward to playing Vanguard at whatever middling settings it recommends and then never noticing whatever bells and whistles are on or off.