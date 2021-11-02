Call Of Duty: Vanguard gets a PC trailer and final system requirements

Call Of Duty: Vanguard gets a PC trailer and final system requirementsAlong with global launch times
Activision have squirted out another Call Of Duty: Vanguard trailer, but the drippings are more specifically relevant to us this time. It's the game's "PC trailer", and it appears alongside a blog post offering more detail on download sizes, specs and so on.
Here's the trailer, which offers up footage we've pretty much seen before alongside big words declaring certain PC-specific improvements, such as improved input latency, ultrawide resolution support, and support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR.
The associated blog post is a little more revealing. If you buy the game on Battle.net, you'll be able to preload on November 2nd from 10am PT / 5pm GMT. The official COD Twitter account also sent out this image with global launch times:
Set your reminder ⏰— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 1, 2021
Here are the global PC launch times for #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/7xjBgkw1GR
Vanguard will launch at 9pm PDT / midnight ET on November 4th, and 4am GMT on November 5th.
The post also offered system requirements for the PC version of the game. They broadly align with those from the public beta, though the floor is a little lower, and they've broken them down into more detail with minimum, recommended, "competitive" and "Ultra 4K" suggestions. Here they are in full:
CPU
- Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
RAM
- Minimum: 8 GB
- Recommended: 12 GB
- Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB
Storage Space
- Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
- Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch
Hi-Rez Assets Cache
- Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB
- Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB
Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings.Video Card
- Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Video Memory
- Minimum: 2 GB
- Recommended: 4 GB
- Competitive: 8 GB
- Ultra 4K: 10 GB
I look forward to playing Vanguard at whatever middling settings it recommends and then never noticing whatever bells and whistles are on or off.