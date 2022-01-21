Want to know when Warzone Season 2 comes out? While Warzone Season 1 just released a new update that added the Welgun and a new operator, we’ve got our sights set on Warzone Season 2. Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Warzone Season 2, including the release date and what you can expect in the new season. We'll also cover what to expect in Vanguard multiplayer and zombies.

When does Warzone Season 2 start?

We expect Warzone Season 2 to start on February 14th, 2022, when the current in-game battle pass timer is set to reset. You can find the start time in your time zone below:

West Coast US: Wednesday, February 14th, 9pm PST

Wednesday, February 15th, 12am EST

Wednesday, February 15th, 12am EST UK: Wednesday, February 15th, 5am GMT

The release date was previously February 2nd, but the teams behind Warzone and Vanguard decided to delay Season 2 so that they can get both titles into a better state. They share the reasons behind the delay in this blog post, in which they discuss various updates that they plan to release before the new season. These updates aim to "fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience", as well as optimizing the gameplay and game balancing.

Recently, the official Call Of Duty Twitter account posted about bugs that they are currently working on, including console performance issues and the invisible skin glitches that have plagued Warzone over the holidays. While these bugs may get fixed before Season 2 launches, the Raven Software Trello page lists many other problems that they’ve recognized. We would expect some of these to get patched before or alongside the launch of Warzone Season 2.

What to expect in Warzone Season 2

Warzone Season 2 should bring new weapons and operators, alongside a new battle pass. The new weapons have not been revealed yet, but we know they will be available to everyone through free battle pass tiers, meaning you won't need to spend anything if you just want the new guns. That said, if you want the new operators or specific blueprints, you’ll need to purchase the battle pass and certain store bundles.

The Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and Cooper Carbine arrived in Warzone Season 1. The Gorenko seemed exceptionally strong to begin with, but quickly fell out of the meta as it was much slower than other Sniper Rifles. However, the Cooper Carbine shot to the top of the meta and was one of our best guns in Warzone for a short time, so it's possible Season 2's new guns could be equally disruptive.

What to expect in Vanguard Season 2

The same guns and operators will come to Vanguard Season 2, but we also expect new maps for multiplayer and fresh zombies content. Developers Treyarch recently hinted at what we can expect from them in Season 2, which will include "multiple Wonder Weapons, more survival gameplay, a new story quest, the introduction of a new Dark Aether entity, a new enemy type, new Objective gameplay, and more." As soon as we learn more about multiplayer and zombies content set to arrive in Season 2, we'll let you know.

That’s everything we know about Warzone Season 2 right now. If you want a deeper understanding of the current meta and to improve your win ratio before Season 2 drops, make sure to check out our list of the best loadouts in Warzone. If you haven’t settled on a weapon for your class, take a look at our Warzone weapon stats page to compare every gun and see which suits your playstyle best.