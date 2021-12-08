Looking for the best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout in Warzone Pacific? The Gorenko is one of the new weapons launching in Warzone Pacific Season 1, alongside the Cooper Carbine. These are excellent additions to Warzone Pacific that could easily shoot to the top of the meta over the next few weeks.

While the default Gorenko has sharp recoil and flinch, you can completely transform it into one of the best snipers in Warzone with the right attachments. This guide will cover everything you need to know to make the best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can pop heads across Caldera with ease.

Best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout in Warzone

The Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is deadly accurate at long-range and boasts high damage that is sure to scare your enemies. With the attachments below, we make it more controllable and lower the initial recoil while drastically improving the aiming stability.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : 440MM Anastasia Custom

: 440MM Anastasia Custom Underbarrel : Bipod

: Bipod Optic : None

: None Magazine : 13MM AM 7 Round Mags

: 13MM AM 7 Round Mags Ammunition : FMJ Rounds

: FMJ Rounds Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Kovalevskaya Type 2 Padded

: Kovalevskaya Type 2 Padded Proficiency : Focus

: Focus Kit: Fully Loaded

The first thing to note here is that we haven’t opted for a certain optic. We found that the default scope is good, but you can always equip something different if you have a personal preference.

Suppressors were always standard in Verdansk and we don’t expect any different here. The lush greenery of Caldera presents plenty of hiding places for you sniper elites, so use the MX Silencer to suppress your shots while maintaining your damage and range.

The next thing that you need to do is reduce recoil. The Gorenko has a killer kick that is quite disorientating, so you need to improve control and eliminate some of that initial recoil. We recommend equipping the Pine Tar Grip, 440MM Anastasia Custom barrel and Kovalevskaya Type 2 Padded stock. These attachments are essential, as they combine to make the Gorenko much more accurate and controllable, while also eliminating that pesky scope sway. This leaves you with an amazing Sniper Rifle that certainly won’t disappoint as you quickly snap between targets and net endless kills from afar. If you are in a Sniper nest, you can also use the Bipod underbarrel to increase your accuracy even further.

With the accuracy and recoil fixed, you can now turn your attention to your magazine. There aren’t any magazine options that dramatically improve control or damage, so we opted for the 13MM AM 7 Round Mags. These increase your ammo capacity slightly without drastically impeding your reload speed. Pair the 7 Round Mags with FMJ Rounds to slightly boost bullet penetration. For your kit, use Fully Loaded so that you’re always ready to trade fire with an enemy sniper as soon as you get your loadout. If you do take a hit, the Focus proficiency should help you recover quickly by increasing your flinch resistance.

Secondary Weapon

The Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is an excellent long-range weapon, but it is also very clunky. You certainly can’t run and gun with this, so you’ll need something much snappier as your secondary. Warzone Pacific has some excellent SMGs, such as the MP40, M1928 and the Type 100. The Cooper Carbine and STG44 stand out among the Assault Rifles if you’re looking for something a little more versatile.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to clutch plenty of wins on the new Warzone map, check out our Caldera guide to prepare before you drop in. To stay on top of the meta through Season 1 and beyond, keep an eye on our list of the best loadouts and best guns in Warzone Pacific.