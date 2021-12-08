Looking for the best MP40 loadout in Warzone? Vanguard integration has arrived and alongside it a new map, new modes, and a host of new weapons. The Warzone arsenal has grown again, and the MP40 is one of the most popular new additions. This slower-firing, low-recoil SMG is one of the easiest weapons to pick up and immediately dominate with. Warzone’s easiest-to-handle weapons are often among its best, and the MP40 looks to continue that trend. Our guide will arm you with everything you need to get it going.

Best MP40 Warzone loadout

The MP40’s unique attachments make for excellent mobility while firing, a desirable trait on an SMG. Here’s how to optimize for that strength.

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: VDD 285mm Shrouded

VDD 285mm Shrouded Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Drums

9mm 64 Round Drums Ammunition: Frangible

Frangible Grip: Granular

Granular Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Proficiency: Steady

Steady Kit: Fully Loaded

We’re starting out with a Mercury Silencer, which will keep you off of radar at the cost of a bit of damage range. This is a close-range weapon, so that sacrifice is acceptable. The barrel selection, however, is trickier. We’ve opted for the VDD 285mm Shrouded barrel, which provides a huge recoil control bonus at the cost of sprint-to-fire speed and hip-fire accuracy. The recoil control bonus allows us to make recoil sacrifices elsewhere, making the Shrouded barrel a strong choice despite its drawbacks. The Krausnick 221mm 01B barrel is also worth a look for its superior mobility, but it will greatly reduce your range and recoil control. The Shrouded barrel should be the more consistent, easy-to-use option, and we recommend it for most players. Underneath your barrel of choice, take a Mark VI Skeletal foregrip for faster ADS speed.

You can slap any reflex sight you like on this build, but we’ve gone with the Nydar Model 47 as a matter of preference. Just avoid zoomed sights with ADS speed penalties and you will be golden. For the magazine, we recommend the 9mm 64 Round Drum. This is the largest magazine available on the MP40 and will be a big help when taking on multiple enemies. The 8mm Kurz magazine is worth a look in Solos for its sizeable base damage increase, but the 32 round size will be a limiting factor in team modes. Our ammo type of choice is Frangible rounds, which slow enemies on hit. These are excellent for further outmaneuvering foes.

Our grip, stock, and proficiency choices provide the bulk of our firing mobility. First, go with a Granular grip, which provides nice bonuses to aim walking stability and speed. Then, take a Krausnick 33M Folding stock for a general movement speed boost that carries over to aiming movement speed. The recoil penalty it incurs is more than made up for by our Shrouded barrel. Then, use Steady to mitigate in-game movement penalties. This includes the inherent movement penalty from firing your MP40, so you’ll be able to strafe quickly even when locked in a fight. Finally, take Fully Loaded to top off your ammo.

Secondary weapon

The MP40 doesn’t quite have the range to make a comfortable sniper support, so we recommend pairing it with a long-range Assault Rifle. Plenty of old standards remain strong, including the XM4 and EM2. From the Vanguard arsenal, the Automaton looks like a long-range monster, and the STG is a flexible choice for a variety of ranges.

That’s everything you need to do work day one with the MP40! We’ll be updating our Warzone guides frequently in the wake of Pacific’s launch, so check back regularly for the latest builds. In the interim, We’ve got a full guide to Caldera to get you prepared. For an early glimpse of the meta, see our guides to the best loadouts and best weapons in Warzone.