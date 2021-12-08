Looking for the best Automaton loadout in Warzone? The Pacific has arrived in Warzone, and with it the full arsenal of Vanguard weaponry. Among the standouts is the Automaton, which has all the makings of a long-range beast on Caldera. This Assault Rifle has a great rate of fire, massive range, and low recoil. All of that makes for an extremely consistent weapon even at 100+ meters. Here’s how to kit it out.

Best long-range Automaton loadout in Warzone

The Automaton’s unique attachments are almost all geared towards long-range. We’ve put together the best selections to help it shine in Warzone:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel: Anastasia Sniper

Anastasia Sniper Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Stock: Empress Broadsword/Anastasia Padded

Empress Broadsword/Anastasia Padded Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

Suppressors and silencers remain powerful in Warzone, and the MX Silencer is no exception. Use this to boost accuracy in exchange for a small ADS penalty. Put that on the end of an Anastasia Sniper barrel for absolutely massive range. The Anastasia Sniper barrel is unique to the Automaton, and a key part of what makes the gun so good in Warzone. With this barrel equipped, your Automaton will have nearly twice the effective range of an STG 44. It is an utterly enormous boost. Underneath, you’ll want an M1941 Hand Stop, which helps out with recoil control and accuracy.

Our magazine of choice is the 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum. This is just a huge magazine for an AR, and that massive pile of ammo is a big help for fighting off multiple enemies. Speaking of ammo, go with the Lengthened round type for extra bullet velocity. All this range calls for a bit of zoom, which is why we’ve chosen the ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope. The ZF4 along with most of our other selections so far come with ADS penalties, so grab a Leather Grip to speed things back up a bit.

For your stock, you have two choices that will largely come down to personal preference. The Empress Broadsword stock boosts your initial recoil control, while the Anastasia Padded stock helps with recoil during sustained fire. Try both out and see what feels best in your hands. Both are great attachments that complement different playstyles. Vital isn’t an option on the Automaton, so take Sleight of Hand as your proficiency. That 75 Round Drum has a lengthy reload, so Sleight of Hand really helps the feel of the build. Finally, throw Fully Loaded in your kit slot to top your ammo off.

Secondary weapon

Range is the Automaton’s forte, so we recommend complementing it with an SMG. There are a lot of strong options from the older games, including both MP5s. If you’re looking for something new, the M1928, MP40, and Type 100 are all poised to be day one shredders.

That’s everything you need for a top-tier Automaton loadout! We’ll be updating all of our Warzone guides regularly as we get our hands on Caldera and watch the meta take shape, so check back often for the latest builds. In the meantime, visit our guides to the best loadouts and best weapons in Warzone to get your top-tier classes together.