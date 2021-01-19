Best Warzone loadouts and top class setups

Winning in Verdansk requires the best Warzone loadout you can get your hands on. The meta constantly shifts with buffs and nerfs, and you've come to the right place to stay up to date! Our Warzone loadout guide has all the top-tier picks for the best and fanciest weapons in Warzone. Whether you're an Assault Rifle demon or a Sniper assassin, your loadout is vital for gaining victory in the Warzone. So then, here's all the best loadouts, attachment combinations, and weapons for Warzone

How to get your own Warzone loadout

After building your loadout in the Create-A-Class menu, all you need to do now is grab it while in battle. This is pretty easy to do. Every couple circle closings, loadout drops will fall from the sky near your location. Keep an eye on them as they descend - if more than one box drops next to yours, that means another team is nearby and will be drawn to that location.

Usually, it’s best to buy a loadout drop marker from one of the Call Of Duty: Warzone Buy Stations scattered across the map. A little looting is usually enough to earn the $10,000 to buy it, especially in a squad. Completing contracts is a good way to earn the cash you need, so get on those Scavengers or Supply Runs if you fancy it.

Just make sure you customise your loadouts how you want them between matches, or you'll be stuck choosing between the dreadful default loadouts. Attachments for a weapon must be unlocked by earning kills with that weapon across any game mode in Warzone, Cold War, or Modern Warfare - and this includes the warm-up time before matches in Warzone, so get killing! Zombies and Multiplayer all play a part - it's easy peasy. If you don’t have the other games, playing Plunder in Warzone can be a solid way to rack up weapon XP too.

The best warzone laodouts

M4A1 & MP5 (MW) loadout

The M4A1 was the absolute meta choice for a long while in Warzone, and it’s still just as viable today. It’s never going to completely shred when it comes to time-to-kill, but it just feels great to wield. Decent mobility and amazingly accurate, the M4A1 is old reliable when it comes to Warzone and is well worth revisiting if it’s been a while.

M4A1

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Corvus Custom Marksman Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

MP5 (MW)

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Check out our guide to the best M4 Warzone loadout for a full walkthrough of our favourite M4A1 class.

AUG & MAC-10 loadout

The AUG meta is finally behind us, but this gun can still do a brilliant job if you wield it properly. This loadout focuses on long range and is best used alongside a nice little SMG to melt foes up close.

AUG

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 18.2” Strike Team

18.2” Strike Team Optic: Axial Arms 3x (or Royal & Kross 4x)

Axial Arms 3x (or Royal & Kross 4x) Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

MAC-10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 6.1” Reinforced Heavy

6.1” Reinforced Heavy Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Check out our guide to the Warzone AUG Loadout for a full lowdown of our favourite AUG class.

DMR 14 & MP5 (MW) loadout

The DMR used to be extremely meta, and it appears that it’s fallen off somewhat. Don’t let that fool you though - this thing still absolutely shreds. Just because it isn’t flavour of the month in Verdansk anymore doesn’t mean it isn’t worth your time. The DMR is a machine, and if you hit your shots with it and have a quick trigger finger it’s as lethal as ever - give it another go if you haven’t for a while!

DMR

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 20.8” Task Force

20.8” Task Force Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: STANAG 40 Rnd

MP5 (MW)

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

To find out the very best attachments to place on your DMR, look no further than our guide to building the best DMR Warzone loadout.

FFAR 1 & LC10 loadout

The FFAR 1 was nerfed somewhat, but don’t fret. Despite no longer being completely dominant in the current meta, the FFAR continues to pull its weight in the hands of competent players - it’s just not the wrecking ball it once was.

FFAR 1

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 20.3” Takedown

20.3” Takedown Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

LC10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

13.9” Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Head straight to our guide on the best Warzone FFAR loadout to see how we've put together the deadliest possible FFAR 1 class.

SP-R 208 & LC10 loadout

The SP-R 208 is a bit of a hybrid between the two extremes of sniper. You have the super-range HDR which is perfect for hardcore sniping and holding down a point for your team, and the Kar98k, which is an aggressive powerhouse with outrageous aim-down-sight time and mobility for a sniper. If you can’t decide which you prefer, then the SP-R 208 is for you, and here’s the loadout to pick for maximum maneuverability along with strong enough range values.

SP-R 208

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: SP-R 26”

SP-R 26” Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm

Solozero SP-R 28mm Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Bolt Assembly: Sloan KR-600 Feather

LC10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

13.9” Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Flash Grenade

For more information on the best possible setups for this killer marksman, be sure to check out our full guide to building the best SP-R 208 Warzone loadout. We’ve even got some specific stats on the gun’s different ammo types over there!

HDR & LC10 loadout

The HDR has always been the dominant sniper rifle in Warzone thanks to its extremely high potential bullet velocity, which makes each shot more or less hitscan. There’s more competition for this gun these days, from the ZRG 20mm to the LW3 - Tundra, but the HDR remains a classic favourite in the meta. This one is kitted both for stability and even a little bit of ADS speed.

HDR

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9” HDR Pro

26.9” HDR Pro Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Perk: Focus

Focus Stock: FTAC Champion

LC10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

13.9” Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Looking to build the perfect killer HDR drop? Look no further than to our guide on building the best HDR loadout Warzone has to offer.

Kar98k & FFAR 1 loadout

Rounding out the hat trick of snipers here is a personal favourite. The Kar98k is the most mobile of all sniper rifles, making it extremely popular with high-level players who want to snipe aggressively. It feels amazing once you get used to it too. If you haven’t given the Kar98k a shot yet, this is your sign to do so - its one-shot headshot ability and lightning quick scope time mean you’ll be downing enemies before they even know you’re there.

Kar89k

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

FFAR 1

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 19.5" Reinforced Heavy

19.5" Reinforced Heavy Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap)

Serpent Wrap) Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Check out James’ best Kar98k Warzone loadout for more detailed info.

M16 & Diamtti loadout

Some people prefer the M16 to the AUG when it comes to 3-round burst fire tactical rifles. I’m one of those people. Can’t explain it, the gun just feels bloody lovely. Deck it out like this and you’ll probably see what I mean.

M16

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 20.5” Task Force

20.5” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3.0x

Axial Arms 3.0x Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

Diamatti

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.2” Task Force

7.2” Task Force Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Stock: Dual Wield

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

For more information on this particular loadout and the whole package you should be running, look no further than our guide to building the best M16 Warzone loadout.

MP5 (MW) & CR-56 AMAX loadout

The MP5 absolutely melts enemies at close range. It's quick, powerful, and reliable, as long as you can handle its decidedly bouncy recoil. It hasn’t been as popular lately due to the emergence of the MAC-10’s dominance in the meta, but trust me - the MP5 is as powerful as ever. I honestly prefer it to the MAC-10, since the Modern Warfare MP5’s recoil is so much easier to control. This, at least to me, makes it much nicer at ranges outside of absolute point-blank. Here’s the attachments you should go for with this as your main weapon.

MP5 (MW)

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

CR-56 AMAX

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

To make sure you are making the most of this killer SMG, be sure to check out our full guide for building the best MP5 Warzone loadout.

Grau 5.56 & MP5 (MW) Loadout

The Grau is still a beast at long range. Even I can beam down foes from absolutely miles away, and paired with a fancy SMG or FFAR 1, you’ll be an absolute nightmare to deal with for enemies. Just switch it out when you’re close up or you risk getting melted by an enemy MAC-10.

Grau 5.56

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tempus 26.4” Archangel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

MP5 (MW)

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

We've got a surprise or two in store for you with this Grau loadout, which you can take a look at in full over on our guide to building the best Grau loadout.

AS VAL & Kar98k loadout

The AS VAL has the fastest time-to-kill in Warzone at time of writing. It’s well worth giving a go, especially since it has a suppressor naturally attached so you don’t need to use a muzzle attachment. Give the below a go and you might find yourself pleasantly surprised if you can handle the recoil and small magazine capacity.

AS VAL

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Stock: VLK Strelok

VLK Strelok Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

Kar98k

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Take a look at our guide to building the best AS VAL Warzone loadout for full details on this gun.

MAC-10 & Krig 6 loadout

The MAC-10 is a ridiculous weapon. Why does it fire so fast? How does it melt armour off so quickly? Well, you won’t care when you’re wielding it. Boasting outrageous mobility and a hilarious damage output at close range, the MAC-10 is a super speedy gun to use. The recoil is kind of wild though, so don’t expect it to be good outside of running-and-gunning. Do make sure you get an AR or LMG out as your Overkill secondary though, otherwise your MAC-10 won’t last long at range.

MAC-10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 6.1” Reinforced Heavy

6.1” Reinforced Heavy Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Krig 6

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.7” Reinforced Heavy

19.7” Reinforced Heavy Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

STANAG 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

For more information on this particular loadout and the benefits and drawbacks of the MAC-10, look no further than our guide to building the best MAC-10 Warzone loadout!

CR-56 AMAX & MAC-10 loadout

The CR-56 AMAX is your go-to long range assault rifle. This thing hits like a truck, and is to be feared at all ranges. It’s a bit tougher to control this gun’s recoil than the likes of the M4A1 and Grau, but you’ll be killing a whole lot quicker from far away if you hit your shots. All the best players are bringing the AMAX to tournaments and it’s easy to see why - use this loadout and a bit of practice and you could really raise your game.

CR-56 AMAX

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

MAC-10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 6.1” Reinforced Heavy

6.1” Reinforced Heavy Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Perks and equipment

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

For much more information on this gun and its all the pros and cons, be sure to check out our in-depth guide to building the best CR56 AMAX Warzone loadout!

And with that, we'll wrap up this guide. Hopefully you've got a few things to think about, and perhaps to try the next time you're dropping in Verdansk. Why not also check out one of our other Warzone guides in the interim? Our guide to the best Warzone guns is particularly useful, and if you’re curious about all the fancy tunes you can play in your trucks, check out our rundown of all the Warzone War Tracks.