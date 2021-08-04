The Bruen Mk9 once dominated Warzone’s landscape, back in the now ancient days of Modern Warfare. Players all across Verdansk were running around laserbeaming each other with its signature 60 Round Magazine. Nowadays, the Bruen is built a bit differently but is still surprisingly strong in Warzone. Revisit this old classic with our guide to the best Bruen loadout in Warzone!

Best Bruen loadout in Warzone

Long-range is where the Bruen really thrives. Its time-to-kill up close and even out to mid-range is subpar. However, its TTK doesn’t actually change after its damage drop-off point. The only limiting factor is bullet travel time. Because of this, the Bruen holds up better over extreme distances than nearly every other fully automatic weapon in Warzone. Here’s how to take advantage of that strength:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRX Summit

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: VLK 3.0x

As with most Modern Warfare weapons, we start with a Monolithic Suppressor. This all-in-one attachment keeps you off radar when firing, and adds bullet velocity and recoil control to your Bruen. The XRX Summit Barrel contributes to those stats as well. With all that recoil control in place, a Commando Foregrip should be enough to make your Bruen a long-range laser, without the additional handling penalties of other foregrip options. Speaking of handling, the Bruen’s biggest downfall is its absolutely brutal ADS speed. A Tac Laser helps us make up for it, at least a little bit. Finally, you’ll want a zoomed optic for long-range fights. The Modern Warfare standard is the VLK 3.0x, but if you prefer a different option it’s a matter of preference.

This build is pretty standard for a Modern Warfare LMG, and will generally be your best option in the current meta. However, the Bruen is pretty flexible for an LMG, so you have a few possible substitutions. Swapping to an XRX Horizon Barrel will improve your handling and movement speed, though your bullet velocity will drop significantly. If you go the Horizon route, you can try an FSS Close Quarters Stock over the Tac Laser to avoid giving yourself away with the green beam.

Things get interesting with No Stock. You gain mobility plus even more ADS speed than a Tac Laser grants, at the expense of heavy recoil penalties. The Bruen’s base recoil isn’t as low as it once was, so you’re going to feel this. Still, it’s worth trying out. If you can handle the recoil, the better handling is very nice. Additionally, give the 60 Round Magazine a try. When the Bruen was released this was the go-to and made this LMG handle almost like an AR. The benefits aren’t quite as strong now, but you may find you like the setup.

Secondary weapon

Long-range LMGs like the Bruen are most often paired with an SMG. Both the Modern Warfare MP5 and Cold War MP5 are strong choices at the moment. A sniper support style Milano will also do well in mid-range fights that don’t suit MP5s or the Bruen, as will a Cold War AK-47. Check our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone for more ideas!

Best Bruen loadout with Perks and Equipment

Our perks and equipment remain standard for Season 4:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD can save your life when it’s raining grenades, which it often is in Verdansk. This one is hard to pass up in your first slot. Ghost is similarly essential, as UAVs become more and more prevalent over the course of a match. Overkill is nice to get you two weapons faster, just make sure you pick up Ghost ASAP. Finally, Amped is the standard third perk. Swapping off of your slow-handling Bruen faster will save your life in Warzone.

For equipment, we recommend Semtex as the standard, all-purpose grenade. The potential one-shots are hard to pass up, but feel free to take Thermite Grenades or Proximity Mines instead to combat vehicles. Last but not least, a Heartbeat Sensor is great for gaining information, a powerful resource in any battle royale. Stun Grenades are nice as well once more enemies pick up Ghost to counter your Heartbeat.

Now you’re a Bruen expert and ready to jump into the game! If you're looking for more info on the current meta, check out our best guns in Warzone tier list. Or head over to our guide to the best LMGs in Warzone for more LMG builds!