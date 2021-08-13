The brand new EM2 Assault Rifle has dropped into Warzone alongside Cold War Season 5, and it’s looking beastly. This is a slower firing rifle, but it hits really hard. Stay on target, and you can melt enemies. To do that, you’ll need our guide to the best EM2 loadout in Warzone!

Best long-range EM2 loadout in Warzone

The EM2 is looking great for long-range fights, so we’ve put together a build optimized for that.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 50 Round

The Agency Suppressor is standard on most Cold War weapons these days. It keeps you off radar and provides recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. It’s just such a complete package, especially on a long-range build. Combine it with a Task Force Barrel for the best possible damage range and bullet velocity on your EM2. Then, throw on a Field Agent Grip to minimize recoil, and you will have all the recoil control you need. It’s nice to have a zoomed optic for long-range too. The Axial Arms 3x is the most common choice on Cold War guns, but a Royal and Kross 4x works well too. Finally, you should go with the largest magazine available; in this case, the 50 Round Magazine.

If you have the recoil comfortably under control, you can drop that Field Agent Grip for an Airborne Elastic Warp to speed up your ADS. You can also try swapping the Task Force Barrel for a Ranger Barrel. You will take a bit of a range hit, but suffer fewer mobility and handling penalties.

Secondary weapon

Long-range Assault Rifle builds go best with a close-range SMG. Both MP5s are great right now. The OTs 9 and CX-9 are both looking nasty as well. For other options, head on down to our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone Season 5!

Best sniper support EM2 loadout in Warzone

If you’d like to run the EM2 alongside a Sniper Rifle, we’ve got a more close-range oriented build for you:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: Ranger

Stock: Raider Stock

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Ammunition: 50 Round Magazine

You still want an Agency Suppressor on this close-range build. As we said before, it just does too much to give up in most cases. However, the slightly shorter Ranger Barrel will suffice for bullet velocity and recoil control without sacrificing as much mobility as the Task Force. Add in a Tiger Team Spotlight and Raider Stock to get your mobility up to SMG levels. In close-range fights, movement speed is key. These two attachments boost your speed, both in general and while aimed-down-sights and firing. Finally, stick with the 50 Round Magazine to help you take on multiple enemies without a reload.

If you want better handling on this build, you can swap that Agency Suppressor for a regular Suppressor. You will lose a bit of bullet velocity, range, and recoil control, but you will have much better ADS speed. If you want to go for maximum mobility, drop that Ranger Barrel for a Bruiser Grip. With that much speed, you will be outplaying opponents with your slide-cancels in no time.

Secondary weapon

As for the Sniper Rifle you pair your EM2 with, we recommend a Swiss K31 or Kar98k. These are the two most flexible snipers right now and will work great on the move in the ever-unpredictable Battle Royale landscape. If you prefer posting up over extreme distance, try a ZRG instead. For other ideas, visit our guide to the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone!

How to unlock the EM2 in Warzone

This part is pretty straightforward; simply reach Battle Pass tier 15 to unlock the EM2 in Warzone! You can also buy a blueprint in the store to access the blueprint version while you grind those tiers out.

That’s all for the EM2! Now you’re ready to take Warzone’s newest Assault Rifle into Verdansk and crush your opponents. We’ve got a guide for the new Tec-9 SMG as well to complete your Season 5 loadout. If you haven’t picked up the necessary Battle Pass tiers yet, visit our Warzone weapons tier list for some interim ideas!