The long-awaited CX-9 SMG has finally arrived in Warzone, and it’s looking beastly. This compact Modern Warfare weapon has a ludicrous rate of fire and can melt enemies at close range. It has some unique attachments though, so if you've unlocked the CX-9 but aren't sure how to build it we’re here to help with our guide to the best CX-9 loadout in Warzone.

Best CX-9 loadout in Warzone

Early indications are that the CX-9 won’t make much of a sniper support. There’s a lot of horizontal movement in the recoil pattern, and the damage range is nothing special. However, it’s an absolute beast up-close. Here’s our recommended build:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Mercenary Foregrip

Mercenary Foregrip Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Magazine: 50 Round Drum

We start with the standard Monlithic Suppressor, a must on most Modern Warfare guns. This one attachment provides recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity while keeping you off of radar. Adding a Mercenary Foregrip lowers the recoil further, and increases your hipfire accuracy. Add in a 5mW Laser and the CX-9 will have hipfire on par with the Modern Warfare MP5. Such a tight hipfire spread is very powerful in close-quarters fights. The CX-FR stock makes up for some of the mobility and handling penalties from our other attachments. As always, we end with the largest magazine available; in this case, the 50 Round Drum.

There are a few ways you can play around with this build. The CX-38S barrel functions like the Modern Warfare MP5’s Monolithic Integral Suppressor and serves as a statistically similar replacement for the Monolithic Suppressor. Try both and see which feels best to you. You can also swap the Mercenary Foregrip and 5mW laser for a Commando Foregrip and Tac Laser to trade hipfire accuracy for ADS speed if that better suits your playstyle. You may also find Sleight of Hand feels necessary with how quickly the CX-9 burns through even the 50 Round Drum magazine.

Secondary weapon

As with most close-range SMG builds, this CX-9 goes best with a long-range Assault Rifle. The Krig 6 and C58 are both popular, powerful choices at the moment. If LMGs are more your speed, the Bruen Mk9 is also back in style now. Anything with good mid to long-range damage output will do nicely.

Best CX-9 loadout with Perks and Equipment

We go with our standard perks and equipment on this loadout:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Overkill/Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD is still the go-to first perk. It’s very hard to give up the reduced enemy explosive damage in Warzone. Ghost should always be your goal in slot number two, but Overkill is nice when you need two weapons quickly. Just grab Ghost afterward to dodge those UAVs. Finally, go with Amped to quickly whip out your CX-9 when you get caught on a flank. The switch speed will save your life.

Semtex is the best all-purpose grenade right now and will one-shot anyone you stick, EOD or not. If you’re worried about vehicles more than foot soldiers, try Thermite Grenades or Proximity Mines. Lastly, a Heartbeat Sensor is always a good choice in your tactical slot. If you find too many enemies have picked up Ghost to avoid it, try Stun Grenades instead.

There you have it! Now you’re prepared to take over Warzone with the CX-9. For more meta information, check out our Warzone weapons tier list, or our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone.