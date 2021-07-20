The best OTs 9 loadouts and class setups in Call of Duty: Warzone

The newest addition to Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded, the OTs 9, is seriously powerful. While a small magazine might hold it back in Trios and Quads, the OTs 9 is going to be very popular in Solo and Duo modes. If you haven’t unlocked this little monster yet, check out our guide on how to unlock the OTs 9 in Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War multiplayer.

On this page:

The best OTs 9 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1" Task Force

8.1" Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Ammunition: Spetznaz 40 Round Magazine

Once you get your hands on the newest tool in Warzone’s massive arsenal, this build will be your best bet. Like with most SMGs in Warzone, you’re going to want the Gru Suppressor and Task Force barrel to compensate for the limited range of the OTs 9. Meanwhile, the Tiger Team Spotlight and KGB Skeletal Stock will give you a major boost to your mobility while the OTs 9 is equipped. Movement speed is a very important stat in the current Warzone meta, and the OTs 9 can afford to forgo further recoil reduction to pick these attachments up.

The weak spot here is the Spetznaz 40 Round Magazine, which is, unfortunately, the largest magazine available for the OTs 9. With a fire rate of 855 rounds-per-minute, that magazine is going to be empty in no time. In Solos and Duos, it will be manageable, but you may have a hard time taking on larger teams without getting caught reloading.

You can also turn the OTs 9 into a sniper support weapon by swapping out the Tiger Team Spotlight and KGB Skeletal Stock for a GRU Elastic Wrap and Spetznaz Grip. This will sacrifice some mobility for faster ADS time and improved recoil control. However, the OTs 9 doesn't have great range and the 40-round magazine will feel even more limiting when you need more shots to kill. We recommend you stick to the close-range, high-speed build.

Secondary weapon

Since the OTs 9 is so powerful up close, you will want a long-range Assault Rifle to pair with it. You can check out our guide to the best Assault Rifles in Warzone for ideas; the FARA 83 and Krig 6 are both great choices right now. If you do choose to run a Sniper Rifle alongside the OTs 9, we recommend a snappy-handling mid-range option like the Kar98k or Swiss K31.

Best OTs 9 loadout with Perks and Equipment

Here are the Perks and Equipment that’ll help you with the OTs 9:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Ghost is a must-have on every Warzone loadout, as staying off of UAVs is just too powerful to justify other options. You can use Overkill to grab a full loadout early game or after a death, but make sure you follow up with a Ghost class. EOD will help you survive enemy explosives, and the faster weapon switching from Amped can save you in an emergency. You can also use Battle-Hardened as a third perk to mitigate stun grenades, but the small magazine on the OTs 9 makes Amped very appealing.

In the lethal slot, Semtex is a solid all-arounder choice that one-shots enemies if you can stick them. You can also run Thermite Grenades or Proximity Mines though if you find yourself getting run down by vehicles. The Heartbeat Sensor has unparalleled utility, but if your squadmates are running one you can use Stun Grenades instead to help your team push.

There you have it! The OTs 9 is a ton of fun in Warzone once you have it kitted out, so level it up, piece it together, and drop into Verdansk. Season 4 Reloaded brought a huge host of balance changes, so be sure to check out the full patch notes if you haven’t already.