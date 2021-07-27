The MP7 was one of the first meta dominators in Call of Duty: Warzone. This compact SMG has always had the fire rate and recoil stability to keep up with the competition. Now in Season 4 Reloaded, the MP7 is the strongest it has been in a long time after avoiding the nerfs that hit so many other SMGs. It has great damage up close and the flexibility to work as a sniper support. So, let’s dive into the best MP7 loadouts in Warzone.

The best close-range MP7 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Strike

FSS Strike Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: FSS Close Quarters

FSS Close Quarters Ammunition: 60 Round Magazine

The Monolithic Suppressor and FSS Strike barrel will extend your range a bit, and provide some recoil control. You can use the FSS Recon barrel to boost the range further, but on a close-range build, I prefer the better ADS speed of the Strike. Meanwhile, the Tac Laser and FSS Close Quarters Stock will give you excellent ADS speed, helping you snap to targets quickly.

If you want better mobility, you can try No Stock and a 5mW laser. You’ll suffer some recoil penalties, but gain some movement speed and hipfire accuracy, allowing you to really run and gun. You can lean even further into hipfire by swapping the Strike barrel for a Mercenary Foregrip too. The beauty of the MP7 right now is its flexibility relative to other Modern Warfare SMGs. Try a few builds out and see what you like best.

Secondary weapon

If you’re using an SMG built for close range, you’ll want to pair it with a long-range Assault Rifle. The Krig 6 and C58 are a couple of great choices right now. If those two aren’t your cup of tea, check out our guide to the best ARs in Warzone for more ideas!

The best sniper support MP7 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Recon

FSS Recon Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Magazine

The MP7’s damage drops off a little harder than other sniper support SMGs like the Milano, but it makes up for it with better close-range damage combined with excellent bullet velocity, recoil, and rate of fire. You will want the Monolithic Suppressor and FSS Recon barrel for maximum damage range and bullet velocity. The Commando Foregrip will give you all the recoil control you need without harming your ADS speed. Speaking of ADS the Tac Laser will make your MP7 extremely quick and snappy, even with the longest barrel and suppressor options. Finally, the 60 Round Magazine will give you enough ammo to spray down multiple foes at any range.

Secondary weapon

A sniper support is nothing without its Sniper Rifle. If you want the fastest-handling option for mid to long-range, go with a Kar98k. For max range sniping, pick up a ZRG. Check out our guide to the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone for more options!

Best MP7 loadout with Perks and Equipment

Here are the Perks and Equipment that’ll help you with the MP7:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD is always a good perk to have, as it helps you survive enemy explosives. Ghost is essential to stay off enemy UAVs, but you can use Overkill after a death or on your first loadout of the game. Just make sure you pick up Ghost quickly afterward. Amped is especially helpful on the sniper support build, where swapping to your MP7 quickly can save your life. If you’re struggling with enemy stun grenades though, give Battle Hardened a try.

Finally, go with Semtex in your lethal slot as a general-purpose grenade. You can also use Thermite Grenades or Proximity Mines to counter enemy vehicles. Finally, a Heartbeat Sensor will help you track down nearby enemies. Alternatively, you can use Stun Grenades to help lock down a push, especially if a squadmate already has a Heartbeat equipped.

Now you’re armed with the best build and loadout for the MP7 and ready to take on Warzone. If you find yourself itching for more SMG builds, check out our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone.