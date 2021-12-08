Looking for the best NZ-41 loadout in Warzone? Caldera is here and brings a hoard of new weapons along with it into Warzone. There are a lot of new toys out there, but some of them will feel quite familiar. The NZ-41 is a high-damage, slow-firing Assault Rifle that will make fans of guns like the CR-56 AMAX and EM2 feel right at home. With the right build, the NZ-41 is a mid to long-range beast. Our guide will break that build down.

Best NZ-41 Warzone loadout

There isn’t much you can do to up the NZ-41’s range. Thankfully, its base damage range is already solid, so we’re focusing on minimizing recoil to keep you on target.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Magazine: None

None Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Fully Loaded

As is typical, we’re starting off with an MX Silencer. This is Vanguard’s answer to the Monolithic and Agency Suppressors, providing sound and radar suppression alongside an accuracy boost. Attach that MX Silencer to an Orbweaver 360mm BC barrel, which provides some huge recoil reductions. It also hurts your mobility, but that’s a common and acceptable sacrifice on a long-range build. Underneath, use an M1941 Hand Stop to pick up even more recoil control for a small hipfire penalty. Above, we’ve gone with a ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope to get the requisite zoom for long-range fights.

Our magazine recommendation is an odd one, in that we recommend you don’t use a magazine attachment at all. The caliber conversion magazines reduce the NZ-41’s damage range too much to be worth considering, and there is no extended magazine for the default, .303 caliber. In Solos, the .303 20 Round Fast Mag is worth a look for the faster reloads, but 20 rounds are too few for any other mode. This is the NZ-41’s biggest weakness, but the default 30 rounds still go a long way at this low fire rate and high damage. For the ammunition type, go with Lengthened rounds to increase your bullet velocity, a big help on long-range shots. Then, pop a Rubber Grip on for a little more recoil control with no downsides.

On the back end, use an Orbweaver E Pack stock and the Brace proficiency for even more recoil control. This is about as much recoil control as you can reasonably pack onto an Assault Rifle, and will make it easy to stay on target with your NZ-41. Finally, take the Fully Loaded kit to top up your ammunition when you grab your loadout.

Secondary weapon

A long-range rifle like this needs a close-range SMG companion. The M1928 makes an excellent complement with its high rate of fire and enormous magazines. For something a little more old school (in Warzone terms, if not chronological), check out either MP5.

That’s everything you need to conquer Caldera with the NZ-41! Speaking of Caldera, you can check out our full guide to the new map if you need a rundown. We’ve also got guides to all the best loadouts and best weapons in Warzone to brief you on the meta. Check back regularly, as we’ll be updating all of our Warzone guides often as players get their hands on the new content.