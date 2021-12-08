Looking for the best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone Pacific? Warzone Pacific Season 1 doesn’t just bring the new Caldera map. The Cooper Carbine is also here and it feels brilliant. With a high fire rate and very controllable levels of recoil, this could shoot to the top of the meta in the coming weeks. Warzone Pacific Season 1 is still very fresh, so we’ll need to wait and see how things look after balance patches and hotfixes are deployed, but for now, the Cooper Carbine is an absolute laser that needs a spot in your loadout.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone Pacific, so that you can destroy enemy teams and clutch plenty of wins on the new Caldera map.

Best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone

The Cooper Carbine is an impressive new Assault Rifle that steals a few stats from the SMG class. While it is remarkably accurate and controllable like an AR, the Carbine has the fire rate and speed of an SMG. The result: a snappy Assault Rifle that can laser enemies at a distance and up close. This is one of the most versatile weapons in Warzone Pacific and our Cooper Carbine loadout only makes it better:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : 18” Ragdoll G45

: 18” Ragdoll G45 Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Magazine : .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Cooper Custom Padded

: Cooper Custom Padded Proficiency : Brace

: Brace Kit: Fully Loaded

As mentioned above, the default Cooper Carbine is highly controllable and accurate. The key to this loadout is to increase the damage with the .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags, which also decreases the overall recoil control and accuracy. We can then build the accuracy and control back up with the Carver Foregrip, Pine Tar Grip, Cooper Custom Padded stock and 18” Ragdoll G45. The Ragdoll barrel also increases bullet velocity and range, which makes the Cooper Carbine lightning fast when paired with the 45 Round Mags and Lengthened ammo type.

Almost every Warzone loadout you come across is going to have a suppressor and we see no reason to mix that up here. The MX Silencer is the best suppressor in Warzone Pacific, as it makes your shots silent without impacting your damage or range. Since you’ll mostly be engaging enemies at medium-long range in Warzone, we recommend using the G16 2.5X scope. This offers slight boosts to control and accuracy alongside the standard zoom that you'd expect, making it easier to place your shots on enemies at distance.

To make the Cooper Carbine excel and get an extra boost to recoil control during sustained fire, use the Brace proficiency. Originally, we considered using Vital, but we soon discovered that this is ineffective when paired with the Large Calibre rounds used in the 45 Round Mags. Vital doesn’t have any effect when paired with Large Calibre Rounds, so we decided to swap to Brace to gain some extra recoil control instead. As always, pair this with the Fully Loaded kit so that you gain max ammo when you get your Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone.

Secondary Weapon

The Cooper Carbine is best-suited for medium-range encounters, but we think it performs well at short-range as well. If you’d prefer something a little snappier, consider using an SMG like the MP40 or M1928 in close-quarters situations. However, we would recommend using a long-range weapon in your secondary slot instead. You could try the BAR if you want something automatic, but the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle also demands a place in your loadout. The Gorenko is the new Sniper Rifle added in Season 1 alongside the Cooper Carbine and they unite to make a brilliant Warzone Pacific loadout that you need to try.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Cooper Carbine loadout. Make sure to learn more about the new Caldera map so that you are ready to get some wins in Warzone Pacific Season 1. You should also take a look at our list of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone if you want to stay on top of the meta.