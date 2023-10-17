Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty missions list

Wondering what every main mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is? Phantom Liberty is quite a hefty expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 and the world of Night City, and the vast majority of its new content takes place through its main missions. These main missions are split up into four endings later on in the main questline (with one bonus unnamed path occurring if you pick certain options to end the DLC early). The first chunk of the questline is straightforward, but if you’re not paying careful attention, it can be easy to miss certain missions by going down the wrong path later on. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with this guide.

Here’s a list of every main mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty along with the paths you'll encounter each mission on.

Phantom Liberty mission list

Mission No. Path Dog Eat Dog 1 All Paths Hole In The Sky 2 All Paths Spider And The Fly 3 All Paths Lucretia My Reflection 4 All Paths The Damned 5 All Paths Get It Together 6 All Paths You Know My Name 7 All Paths Birds With Broken Wings 8 All Paths I've Seen That Face Before 9 All Paths Firestarter 10 All Paths Killing Moon 11 Wands / Swords Unfinished Sympathy 12 Wands From Her To Eternity 13 Wands Through Pain To Heaven 14 Swords Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos 15 Pentacles / Cups Somewhat Damaged 16 Pentacles / Cups Leave In Silence 17 Pentacles / Cups Four Score And Seven 18 Pentacles Who Wants To Live Forever 19 Swords / Pentacles Things Done Changed 20 Swords / Pentacles

Image credit: CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has four distinct endings (with a fifth unnamed ending occurring if you select certain options to end the DLC early), so you won't be able to see all of these missions in one playthrough. Instead, the choices you make along the way will lead you down one of the four paths we've listed below each mission (King of Wands, King of Swords, King of Pentacles, or King of Cups).

It's also worth noting that the final two missions in the list - Who Wants To Live Forever, and Things Done Changed - occur after the end credits roll for the Phantom Liberty expansion. That's because these two missions make up an alternate ending to the base Cyberpunk 2077 game, which are only available if you pick either the Swords or the Pentacles path in Phantom Liberty. But these two missions still count as Phantom Liberty missions, because they're unavailable without the expansion installed.

If you're interested in learning which specific choices will guide you to each mission, we have them all laid out (alongside a handy flow chart) in our endings guide, but beware: major spoilers ahead!

That's all the information we've got on main missions in Phantom Liberty! If you're just getting started, find out how to start playing with an existing character or new save here. Or, if you've already jumped back into Night City, find out how the DLC affects perks and skills here or learn about the expansion's romance options here.