Does Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty add new romance options? If you're looking for love in Night City and hope to find it in the new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, you may be a little surprised to learn that the storyline doesn't introduce any new romanceable characters. However, that doesn't mean the storyline completely neglected romance in the new expansion.

In this guide, we'll share what you can expect with Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty romance options, including an overview of what you can expect from the romanceable characters in the game's new DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty romance options

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty does not add any new romance options, but the previously-romanceable characters have new dialogue and cutscene content in the expansion. As you could in the base game, you can romance Judy, Panam, Kerry, and River, plus you could have a few side rendezvous or visit the Joytoys. You can read more about them in our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide.

Romance options have not changed in Cyberpunk 2077 with the release of Phantom Liberty. Unfortunately, this means Solomon Reed, the character played by Idris Elba, is not a romance option in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Similarly, you cannot romance Songbird, one of the other main characters in the Phantom Liberty expansion.

However, the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty storyline dives deeper into the primary romance narratives. Players who appreciate the game's romance options will find the expansion adds some depth to them. Phantom Liberty also adds a new ending, which can have a bearing on your romantic attachments.

So, while it may be disappointing to some that there are no brand-new romance options, the CD Projekt RED team hasn't completely neglected romance and instead chose to build on those initial threads developed in the base game.

Phantom Liberty is a new spy-thriller adventure for Cyberpunk 2077 that lets players jump into the game as cyber-enhanced mercenaries. If you purchase Phantom Liberty, you can either start from the beginning in a reworked version of the game that includes several changes to AI, UI, Skills, Perks, Cyberware, and more as part of the 2.0 update, or you can skip ahead to jump right into the game's Phantom Liberty content, which will also give you a headstart when it comes to forging new romantic relationships with Judy, Panam, Kerry, or River.

That's everything to know about the changes to your romance options in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom City. Fortunately, the lack of new romance options doesn't prevent it from being an excellent expansion, and you can read more in our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review. If you're digging into the game for the first time, you may want to check out our guide to the main story quests. We also have a guide covering what to expect with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update to the base game versus the Phantom Liberty expansion if you're confused about what's new with each.