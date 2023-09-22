What do you get in the free 2.0 update vs. the Phantom Liberty DLC?

What do you get in update Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update vs. the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC? If you've heard about both but aren't sure what to expect with each Cyberpunk 2077, you're not alone. While Phantom Liberty promises to be a major DLC with an all-new storyline, Cyberpunk 2077 players who haven't purchased the DLC can still anticipate many changes with the 2.0 release.

In this guide, we'll break down what to expect with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update separately from the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC. This includes information on what content is free and what you can expect if you shell out for the DLC. And, if you've already committed to picking up Phantom Liberty, be sure to check out our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release time guide to learn when you can dive into this long-awaited expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update versus Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update includes a variety of quality-of-life improvements to various features such as Perks, Skills, Cyberware, and UI, while the Phantom Liberty DLC introduces an all-new storyline. Generally, overall changes that relate to experience improvements and user interface changes will be part of the 2.0 update, while Phantom Liberty will introduce all-new characters, plots, storylines, areas to explore, and other outright new game content.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of what you can expect with both the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update and the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update

The Cyberpunk 2.0 update introduces significant changes to Skills, UI, AI behavior, cosmetics, health and stamina, and crafting. The update makes no major changes to the game's base plot and storyline, though it does introduce new minor cutscenes, minigames, and small quests. The game developers suggested the goal with the 2.0 update is to give the player more freedom to roleplay in accordance with their preferred playstyles, and that you begin a new game if you're diving into the 2.0 experience. But, even if you choose not to, you will have the opportunity to respec your character to incporate the changes, and will also take on a short quest to learn about changes to Cyberware.

Note that the update also contains new spec requirements.

Skills and perks

Skill trees are now more streamlined and intuitive, so you'll open new sections of that Skill Tree as you level Attributes. You can then use Perk points to unlock the Skills. You'll also find plenty of all-new Perks and Skills. In a recent dev stream, CD Projekt RED developers shared that their goal with these changes is to allow players to dive more deeply into their preferred playstyles.

Cyberware

The game's Cyberware mechanics have gotten a massive overhaul, with more options to bolster your character's strengths or to compensate if you feel something is missing from your favored build. Cyberware should now complement or support your character build. Your armor will now come from Cyberware as opposed to your clothing. You can attune your Cyberware to specific Attributes, which means that the higher the Attribute, the higher your stat bonus. A new introductory sidequest in the game will function as a tutorial for the game's Cyberware overhaul.

Vehicular combat

You are now able to engage in combat while driving. The update also includes new weapons and tools for vehicular combat, adding a fun new experience to the base game. You can shoot and slash tires, and new Perks unlock several ways to make your vehicle combat more effective. There are also opportunities to level assign points to make your character's vehicular combat even more effective.

Combat and AI behavior

One major point of feedback with the game has been its combat AI, which thankfully has gotten a major overhaul with Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update. The AI now behaves more realistically, such as NPCs being able to see player bullets even when players are sneaking. The team also updated many of the game's character archetypes. You should find that the AI is "smarter," which may change the way you choose to face combat encounters. There are also changes to NPC behavior, including netrunner behavior, plus players can expect both stronger elites and some weaker enemies in certain areas.

Police system

The Cyberpunk 2.0 update introduced a new police system, where police will now chase you when you commit a crime. The types of pursuits are based on your Wanted level, and you'll note police now patrol Night City, and you can hear their radio chatter.

UI enhancements, performance improvements, visual improvements, and bug fixes

Players can expect performance updates, stability improvements, and bug fixes, which should be particularly notable on consoles. Significant UI enhancements (in addition to the Skills overhaul mentioned above) are designed for a more seamless experience as players navigate various menus and options. For example, you can now customize your car's license plate or fast travel from any place in the city. Visual improvements also add more detail and depth to the game experience. This also includes a number of weapon balancing changes and changes to stealth mechanics. There are also stamina changes, which the team implemented to that mechanics are less restrictive as you move around the Night City. You'll also find changes to the minimap.

Loot, crafting, and economy updates

Players will now notice less loot dropping from enemies. The goal here is to allow the player to focus more closely on the story, so the team has chosen to make the loot that does drop more meaningful. Clothing will no longer drop from enemies. However, players can expect more money from completing quests. Vendors are also more thematic with rotating inventories. The developers have shared that these changes touch on almost everything in the game, including weapons, grenades, inhalers, and Cyberware.

Crafting has also been improved and is no longer directly tied to the Tech Tree. Anyone can upgrade, though assigning points within the tech tree can make this process easier. Resources are not available for purchase. Your loot options will improve as you progress, and the tiers will introduce new weapons and Cyberware. You can also expect targeting changes on smart weapons and changes to ammo.

Radio stations

Players can now access three new radio stations to make joyriding much more fun. These include 89.7 Growl FM featuring music by members of the Cyberpunk 2077 community, Impulse 99.9 with songs remixed by Idris Elba, and 107.5 Dark Star for electronic music.

You can find more details on all of these changes in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 patch notes from CD Projekt RED.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Image credit: CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is an all-new spy-thriller adventure story for Cyberpunk 2077. The expansion costs $30 and requires ownership of the base game. Be sure to check out our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review for an in-depth look at what you can expect with the expansion.

New district - Dogtown

Phantom Liberty introduces a new district called Dogtown. It's an area of Night City under the strict control of Barghest, which is a private army led by former NUSA soldier Colonel Kurt Hansen. You'll find it densely packed and full of new areas to explore.

New storyline and characters

Phantom Liberty also introduces players to numerous new characters, including Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba. The expansion also introduces a new storyline, complete with espionage and deception. It should take you about 20 hours to complete the expansion's main storyline, though there are many additional in-game activities beyond the main missions.

Quests, gigs, and bosses

Within the Phantom Liberty content and the story, players will also have access to new quests, side gigs, bosses, and much more.

Vehicle missions, airdrops, and dynamic events

Phantom Liberty allows players to engage in new vehicle-based missions within the dynamic and changing landscape of the game. Airdrops are a new open-world activity in the Dogtown area. The team designed these to be challenging not just in the combat but also in terms of navigating your way through to the airdrop. They are an "endless loop" of combat and loot. The combat differs for different, and you will find them in different spots throughout the district.

Relic Skil Tree and Abilities

Beyond the content provided with the update, players can also expect to find a new Relic Skill Tree and Abilities, in addition to the overall Skill Tree overhaul that comes with the 2.0 update. The Relic Skill Tree will buff each arm of the Cyberware tree. These abilities include auto-cloaking and vulnerability detection, as well as our reviewer Graham's favorite, which is "an upgrade to arm Cyberware that makes punching people with your robot arms until they burst a viable tactic."

New weapons, items, Cyberware, cars, and clothing

Phantom Liberty introduces players to numerous new weapons and items you won't find in the base game. Many of these draw upon the changes introduced in 2.0 to allow you to develop powerful builds that emphasize playstyle and player choice over RNG.

Vehicle missile launchers

Phantom Liberty expands on car combat options by offering vehicle missile launchers, which are not available as part of the 2.0 update.

Level cap increased to 60

The CD Projekt RED team has increased your character's level cap to 60 with Phantom Liberty, giving you more opportunities to explore everything new in the revised Skills and Perks system.

That's everything you need to know about what you'll get with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update versus Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. If you're just jumping into the base game for the first time, be sure to check out our overview of the game's main story quests, too.