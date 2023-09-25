Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty DLC: Perks and Skills explained

What Cyberpunk 2077 perk and skill changes came with the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion? Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update completely revamped how the game's perks and skills work. Further, the DLC offers players even more options for developing solid characters and builds alongside the game's new story content. If you're jumping back into the game, you'll notice Cyberpunk 2077's perks and skills interfaces are entirely different than they were in its previous iteration.

In this guide, we'll cover what to expect with the overhauled Cyberpunk 2077 perk and skill progression systems, along with which content is part of the massive Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update and what's new with the Phantom Liberty DLC. We'll also talk about the expansion's new Relic system, which adds enhancements to cyberware but is only available as part of the expansion.

CD Projekt Red recently announced seven brand new games, including an upcoming Witcher trilogy and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Perks and skills changes

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update completely overhauled the game's perks and skills systems with various enhancements designed for a more user-friendly experience that allows you to focus on developing character builds that conform to your specific playstyle. Changes to perks and skills impact many game components, including attributes, max level, armor, cyberware, weaponry, and overall buildcrafting. Additionally, the Phantom Liberty DLC further expands on these changes by introducing an all-new Relic system.

Here are some of the major changes you'll find to the game's perks and skills, starting with attributes, which are the core to the overall progression system.

Cyberpunk 2077 attributes changes

Due to the complete Perk tree overhaul, you can reset your attributes once to suit your preferred play style. The developers have merged several skills, so the corresponding attribute level no longer restricts these. The game also introduces Attribute Shards as a new mechanic alongside Carrying Capacity Shards and Cyberware Capacity Shards. You will also find that cyberware is now attuned to specific attributes so that the higher the attribute, the stronger the stat bonus.

Cyberpunk 207 perk tree changes

Image credit: CD Projekt RED / Rock Paper Shotgun

At the outset, players will find their perk selection options much more limited than previously. However, the developers have chosen these perks to limit them to perks that will impact gameplay more meaningfully. Progression in a given perk tree now allows players to unlock special abilities within that domain. For example, you can unlock Overclock Mode for netrunners, Bolt Shots for tech weapons, or the Adrenaline Rush ability for body-oriented character builds.

If you decide to play a previous save of your game instead of jumping into an all-new one, you will find that the game has automatically refunded your perk points to allow you to easily reassign them due to the overhauled progression systems. You can also now refund individual Perk points, and the developers have removed the ability to refund all perk points at once.

As it applies to the game's cyberware system changes, you can now unlock some cyberware slots with specific perks. There are also new perks for vehicle abilities to complement with new vehicular combat mechanics, such as perks for quickhacking vehicles, increasing collision damage, boosting weapons, higher-tier cyberware options, and an ability to quickly enter and exist moving vehicles.

Cyberpunk 2077 skills changes

Image credit: CD Projekt RED / Rock Paper Shotgun

With the update, the developers have merged the game's previous skills into five new domains: Headhunter, Netrunner, Shinobi, Solo, and Engineer. You can progress each of these up to level 60. As you move through the various options, you'll unlock new passive buffs every five levels, up the skill level cap of 60.

If you're working off an active playthrough, your progression on your old skills has been transferred to their new counterparts in the new format.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Relic tree and progression

Image credit: CD Projekt RED / Rock Paper Shotgun

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion includes a new Relic progression tree, and players can unlock points for it by finding Militech Data Terminals. The Relic tree enhances a player's cyberware, including enhanced abilities and passive effects. Note that the dev team also overhauled the game's cyberware, and the Relic system complements the 2.0 update's changes to this unique game aspect.

Rather than unlocking points based on XP or experiences in the world, you will unlock Relic points from Militch Data Terminals, which rewards player exploration and discovery. The Relic tree has three main branches:

Jailbreak: Grants new abilities for arm cyberware. This tree introduces new benefits for Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.

Grants new abilities for arm cyberware. This tree introduces new benefits for Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire. Vulnerability Analytics: Detect vulnerability in enemy armor and cyberware.

Detect vulnerability in enemy armor and cyberware. Emergency Cloaking: Improves Optical Camo cyberware.

Each of these then branches out into further upgrades.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything you need to know as to what to expect when it comes to attribute, skill, and perk changes in the new Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion. If you've jumped back into the game post-update and are also considering checking out the latest update, you'll also want to check out our guide covering what's new in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update versus the Phantom Liberty expansion.