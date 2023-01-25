Dead Space release time: When does Dead Space release?

Looking for the Dead Space release time? The long-anticipated remake of Dead Space is almost here, and those itching to board the USG Ishimura don't have long to wait. Dead Space is set to launch on January 27, bringing original protagonist Isaac Clarke back to cut off some Necromorph limbs once again. There are plenty of improvements to note with this remake, including updated graphics and effects and the removal of any loading screens, so that you can play through the classic horror adventure in one seamless cut.

In this guide, we'll list the Dead Space release time in each region, followed by details on when you can preload on your platform of choice.

Dead Space release time

You can find the Dead Space release time for your region below:

West Coast US: Friday January 27, 8am PST

Friday January 27, 8am PST East Coast US: Friday January 27, 11am EST

Friday January 27, 11am EST UK: Friday January 27, 4pm GMT

Friday January 27, 4pm GMT Europe: Friday January 27, 5pm CET

For those in Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia, Dead Space will actually launch on January 28, due to time zone differences. You can expect it to unlock in the early hours of the morning, between midnight and 3am as indicated on the image above.

Dead Space preload times and download size

Those on Xbox can preload Dead Space right now. Preloads went live last week on Xbox Series consoles, and will go live on January 25 for PlayStation and PC. Below, you can find the exact preload times for each platform:

Xbox Series X/S: Friday January 20, 8am PST/11am EST/4pm GMT/5pm CET

Friday January 20, 8am PST/11am EST/4pm GMT/5pm CET PlayStation 5 : Wednesday January 25, 8am PST/11am EST/4pm GMT/5pm CET

: Wednesday January 25, 8am PST/11am EST/4pm GMT/5pm CET PC: Wednesday January 25, 8am PST/11am EST/4pm GMT/5pm CET

If you're wondering how much storage space you'll need to free up, then you're in luck. Xbox preloads are reportedly only around 32GB, which is relatively small compared to some other popular franchises. The PC system requirements do state that you'll need 50GB of available space, but we'd expect it to only take up 32GB after the install is complete.

That wraps up our Dead Space release time guide, but there's more to read if you're feeling excited. For example, recent trophy leaks revealed that the Dead Space remake will have a mysterious alternate ending. Vid bud Liam has been replaying the original in anticipation, and thinks that the USG Ishimura is believable because it sucks.