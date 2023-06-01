Want to know how to level up fast in Diablo 4? If you're desperate to reach endgame content and start grinding the toughest dungeons for Legendaries in Diablo 4, then you'll want to level up fast. Some might see levelling up as the fun part of Diablo 4, but like any ARPG, there is a wealth of content waiting at the end of the game that holds the most exciting challenges and best loot.

In this guide, we'll break down 5 tips on how to level up fast in Diablo 4, so that you can blaze a path to level 100 and get on with the grind. Of course, it's important to note that this guide is intended for those desperate to get past the levelling process, so if you're completely new to the Diablo franchise or ARPGs in general, consider taking it slow so that you can enjoy your time in Sanctuary.

How to level up fast in Diablo 4

To level up fast in Diablo 4, you should aim to get as many XP bonuses as possible, alongside completing the campaign so that you can access higher difficulties.

Below, you'll find a list of ways to get extra XP and level up fast in Diablo 4:

Play on higher difficulties

Team up with friends in a party

Make XP-boosting Elixirs at the Alchemist

Complete Side Dungeons and Side Quests as you explore

Earn Renown for bonus XP

Below, we'll break down the XP available from each of these, so that you can better understand how much extra XP you'll get by following the points listed above.

Play on higher difficulties, if you feel powerful enough

There are four difficulties in Diablo 4: Adventurer, Veteran, Nightmare, and Torment. Adventurer, the lowest difficulty, has a base amount of XP that you will earn from killing monsters. That XP amount increases exponentially as you move onto higher difficulties. Below, you can see the bonus XP for each difficulty in Diablo 4:

Adventurer: No bonus.

Veteran: 20% bonus.

Nightmare: 100% bonus.

Torment: 200% bonus.

Until you reach level 50 and complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, you will only have access to Adventurer and Veteran. Thanks to the 20% XP boost in Veteran, many will opt to play on the higher difficulty from the start, and that is certainly a reasonable choice that'll boost your net overall XP gain from killing monsters. If you're purely focusing on the amount of XP gained, Veteran will offer more and is the difficulty for you.

However, if you're in a rush to level up fast in Diablo 4 and want nothing slowing you down, we'd recommend only taking the leap to Veteran if you're feeling significantly overpowered. The 20% XP boost is nothing compared to the massive boosts to come on the Nightmare and Torment difficulties, but enemies are tougher and will therefore take longer to kill.

If you don't have access to powerful loot or the best skills in your build, consider playing on Adventurer so that you can blitz through the story faster. This might offer lower XP from monster kills, but you'll also spend less time fighting in general, and that time difference could actually make it the faster way to level up.

Ultimately, this is something you'll feel as you're playing your character in Diablo 4. If things are feeling tough on Veteran, though, drop down to Adventurer so that you can continue to blitz through early-game content without running into any roadblocks that might slow down your levelling journey.

Team up with friends in a party

When playing multiplayer in Diablo 4, you'll get an XP boost. This boost applies to anyone who finds and fights with a fellow player in Diablo 4's overworld, but it'll double if you're in a party.

If you stay near another player in Diablo 4, you will get a 5% XP boost. This applies whenever you're near another player, including a random person that you find running around the world.

However, if you're near a party member, this multiplayer XP boost will double to 10%. These bonuses do not stack - it is a 10% boost overall, rather than an additional 10% on top of the original 5% - but a 10% boost to your XP gain without any need to raise the difficulty is huge.

Even better, playing Diablo 4 in multiplayer is generally easier than solo, as you'll have more roles filled in your crew. For example, a Barbarian and Rogue pair will kill demons more efficiently thanks to the Rogue's Crowd Control effects making the Barbarian even stronger, compared to a lone player using either class. That means faster progress through quests and dungeons, which means you'll get XP for completing said activities at a faster rate.

Make XP-boosting Elixirs at the Alchemist

When you reach level 10 in Diablo 4, you will unlock the Alchemist merchant in Kyovashad. The Alchemist is where you go to upgrade your Healing Potions, but you can also come here to make Elixirs that boost various stats.

The main effect of the various Elixirs in Diablo 4 is different. One might offer increased Armor, for example, while another increases your Dodge chance. However, there is one effect that they all have in common: Elixirs increase your XP by 5% for 30 minutes.

Thankfully, Elixirs are incredibly easy to craft in Diablo 4, making this 5% XP boost something that you can have active very often. To make Elixirs, you simply need to gather common plant materials that you'll find while exploring, such as Gallowvines, Biteberries, and Howler Moss. Collect these materials while out exploring and completing content, and then head back to Kyovashad to whip up some Elixirs that will boost your XP.

Complete Side Dungeons and Side Quests as you explore

As you explore in Diablo 4, you'll come across Side Quests and Side Dungeons on the map. Completing these optional activities will offer large chunks of XP and Gold as a reward, so we'd recommend completing them often between main story missions to level fast in Diablo 4.

However, it isn't just the reward XP that you should rely on here. Some Side Quests, and all Side Dungeons, will throw you into areas full of enemies, including some powerful Elite enemies and bosses. These will be tougher than your average demon wandering the open world, but they'll also drop more XP when you get the kill. Story quests alone won't offer enough XP to hit max level in Diablo 4, so make sure to complete these side activities as you explore.

Earn Renown for bonus XP

Diablo 4 has a Renown system, tracking your progress for each region on the map. The Renown system offers many rewards, such as Gold, extra Skill Points, and even extra Health Potion charges, but a common reward that you'll get as you progress in each region is bonus XP.

To earn enough Renown to get every XP bonus available, you'll need to complete as many optional activities in the world as possible. This includes everything from simply walking around to discover new areas, which nets you 5 Renown for each area, to completing Side Quests, Dungeons, and Strongholds, which grant you 20, 30, and 100 Renown respectively. Thankfully, the above tip should already have pointed you in this direction, so you might already have some Renown without realising it!

Each region has five reward cards to claim as you earn Renown, but it's worth noting that you can't claim the final two until you reach World Tier 3 (Nightmare difficulty). That boosts enemies to between level 50 and 70, and you'll need to complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon on Veteran before you can even access this difficulty, so don't feel like you need to rush through Renown rewards straight away when you make a new character.

