Diablo 4 transmog: How to get new looks for your gear

How does the Diablo 4 transmog system work? Diablo 4's transmog system allows players to change the appearance of their gear easily. And, while the process is simple, the game itself doesn't make it very explicit as to how you get new looks and customize the color of your gear.

In this guide, we break down everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 transmog system and how to use it.

How do I use the Diablo 4 transmog system?

Diablo 4's transmog system works in two parts. First, you must find items in the world you can salvage to unlock a new look for your gear. Then, you must go to the Wardrobe to customize your armor and weapons so you can apply that new look. You can select from a number of predetermined color sets for your chosen looks, too.

You'll know what gear you can salvage to unlock their designs by going to the Blacksmith, where a pickaxe icon will indicate a look not already in your inventory of possible transmog options. To add it as a transmog option, you simply need to salvage the item. You'll then see a notification indicating you have a new transmog option. You can then head to the Wardrobe, represented on the map as a dressing cabinet, to customize your appearance. You can find these Wardobes in cities, including Kyovashad.

At the Wardrobe station, you will open an inventory menu and see the default looks, as well as an inventory of gear and weapon styles you have unlocked. You can apply any these to your character's armor and weapon pieces. Essentially, doing so will transform the look of your year without impacting the stats of the gear itself, so you can customize your look to reflect that of any cool armor and weapon pieces you'd obtained and unlocked for transmog throughout your journey. You also have the option to use Pigments to customize color schemes to fit your preference.

You can also customize your appearance and headstones from the Wardrobe, too.

