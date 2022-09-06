Disney Dreamlight Valley With Great Power quest: How to get the Orb of Power

Want to know how to complete the With Great Power quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Upon reaching Dazzle Beach, one of the earliest areas in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll find Ursula trapped in a cave. If you want to free Ursula, you must find the Orb of Power in another beachside cave. However, that's easier said than done, as the With Great Power quest is one of the more complex tasks you'll come across.

In this guide, we'll explain how to complete every step of the With Great Power quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so that you can get the Orb of Power and free Ursula.

With Great Power quest walkthrough

To start With Great Power, you'll need to unlock Dazzle Beach and use the ramp that leads East from the Peaceful Meadow. This will take you down to a part of the beach where you can find Ursula in a cave in the far corner. Enter the cave and chat with Ursula to get the With Great Power quest. She will also hand you a Crystal Key, which you can use to enter a different cave on Dazzle Beach.

Where to use the Crystal Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Leave Ursula's cave and head back towards the ramp that leads to the Plaza. Rather than going up, turn left and walk over to the nearby grass. Here, you will find a pedestal that you can interact with to insert the Crystal Key. Do this to reveal a hidden cave, within which you can find the Orb of Power.

After entering the cave, you'll find that the path down to the bottom is pretty simple. However, there are magical barriers along the path, preventing you from continuing until you've completed a puzzle. There are three of these puzzles, and we'll explain how to solve them all below.

With Great Power gem puzzle

The first barrier you find has a stone slab nearby, which reads "Provide the gem that matches best to continue on your hero's quest." Nearby, there are three stone statues, and they each have a coloured gem around their neck. Below, we'll list the gem that you need to find for each statue and where to find them:

Red - Garnet (Plaza & Peaceful Meadow)

Blue - Aquamarine (Dazzle Beach & Forest of Valor)

Green - Peridot (Dazzle Beach & Peaceful Meadow)

This is the hardest puzzle in the cave, as these gems are very rare. To get the gems and complete the gem puzzle, you must explore all of your unlocked areas throughout the Dreamlight Valley and mine any rocks that you find.

Gems drop most often from the tall black rocks that you will find around the edges of each area, but they drop very rarely. Just keep mining until each of the gems have dropped. Fortunately, these rocks respawn very quickly, so you can keep looping through areas and mining them often until you get all of the gems you need.

If you want to speed things up, bring along a friendly character with the mining role. They will occasionally cause extra items to drop, which can include gems of all colours. After placing the gems in the statues, the magical barrier will disappear and you can continue on to the next puzzle.

With Great Power farming puzzle

The second puzzle in the With Great Power quest revolves around farming. There are three statues here, each with a small dirt plot next to them. Nearby, a stone slab reads "Discover the right crops to grow to continue on below. One is underground, the other gold and brown. What remains is red and round." This is much more cryptic than the last puzzle, but fortunately the items you need aren't as difficult to find. Below, we'll list each of the crops you need to grow for this puzzle:

Underground - Carrot

Gold and brown - Wheat

Red and round - Tomato

Now that you know the crops that you must grow, finding the seeds is much easier than finding the gems. To get carrot and wheat seeds, you must upgrade Goofy's stall in the Peaceful Meadow. The first upgrade will allow you to purchase wheat seeds, and the final upgrade unlocks carrot seeds. To get tomato seeds, head back to Dazzle Beach and find Goofy's stall in this area. The first upgrade will unlock tomato seeds, which you can then take back into the cave.

Once you have all of the seeds, simply head back and plant them in any order. Once the seeds have all grown, the magical barrier will disappear. Do not harvest any of the crops until they have all grown and the barrier is gone.

With Great Power cooking puzzle

The final puzzle is the easiest of the three, but we'll break it down briefly. At the next magical barrier, a stone slab reads "The final riddle, let it be known: to cook and eat what you have grown."

To complete this puzzle, simply pick the three ingredients that you grew for the last puzzle (Carrot, Wheat, and Tomato) and take them to the cooking station next to the final magical barrier. Put all three ingredients into the pot and cook them to receive a Veggie Pasta meal. Then, eat the meal. This will cause the magical barrier to disappear and complete the final puzzle!

Now, all that's left is to head down to the bottom of the cave and fish the Orb of Power out of the pool. Then, take the Orb of Power out of the cave and insert it into the statue directly opposite the cave entrance.

That wraps up our guide on how to complete the With Great Power quest so that you can get the Orb of Power and free Ursula. If you're trying to complete other quests and need to befriend your villagers, make sure to check out our guide on how to raise friendship levels quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley.