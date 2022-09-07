Disney Dreamlight Valley ratatouille recipe: How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Want to learn how to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Ratatouille is one of many dishes that you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but it's one of the more complex meals. However, knowing how to make ratatouille is crucial if you want to invite Remy, the little chef from the movie of the same name, to your Dreamlight Valley.

In this guide, we'll explain how to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so that you can invite Remy to the Dreamlight Valley and open Chez Remy for business.

How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need the following ingredients:

Eggplant (purchase in the Frosted Heights biome)

(purchase in the Frosted Heights biome) Herb (Oregano and Basil are both common in the Peaceful Meadow)

(Oregano and Basil are both common in the Peaceful Meadow) Onion (purchase in the Forest of Valor biome)

(purchase in the Forest of Valor biome) Tomato (purchase in the Dazzle Beach biome)

(purchase in the Dazzle Beach biome) Zucchini (purchase in the Sunlit Plateau biome)

Simply throw each of these ingredients into a pot and you'll create a plate of ratatouille. This is a five-star meal, meaning it can also massively increase your energy. This plate will need to go to Remy to complete their quest, but you can make it again whenever you need an energy boost between tasks.

While cooking ratatouille for Remy, you have access to all of the ingredients in his kitchen. This means you won't need to hunt any of them down yourself. However, you lose access to Remy's free ingredients after this quest, so you'll need to get them yourself in the future. With that in mind, we've also listed where you can get each ingredient in the list above.

Many of these ingredients are located in biomes that are locked at the start of the game. To get every ingredient needed to make ratatouille, you'll need to spend time completing lots of Dreamlight quests so that you can unlock almost every biome around the Dreamlight Valley.

Cooking is important for many quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Another early quest for Mickey Mouse will task you with making a picnic. To complete this task, you'll need to know how to make crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

That wraps up our guide on how to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are lots of other adventures to enjoy, though. The Dreamlight Valley is teeming with different characters, after all. If you want to befriend Remy or any of your other villagers, take a look at our guide on how to raise friendship levels quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you reach Dazzle Beach, check out our guide on how to complete the Orb of Power puzzles so that you can free Ursula from her cave.